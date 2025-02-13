'A good sign for the season' - Demi Vollering wins on FDJ-Suez debut

Dutchwoman drops former coach Anna van der Breggen to claim first victory for new team

Demi Vollering wins stage one of the Setmana Valenciana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

"Happy" and "proud" were the emotions Demi Vollering listed after she got off to the perfect start as an FDJ-Suez rider: One race, one victory.

On her team debut on Thursday afternoon, the Dutchwoman attacked solo at the Setmana Valenciana, winning emphatically for the first time in blue and red.

