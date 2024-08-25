Adam Yates wins gruelling stage 9 of Vuelta a España with long-range solo move

UAE Team Emirates' Adam Yates rode to victory and a substantial jump up the general classification on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, after attacking the breakaway almost 60km out from the finish in Granada. 

Second place went to Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) after a spirited effort to bridge to the break and take time on GC - enough to move himself into third overall, knocking Enric Mas (Movistar) off the provisional podium.

