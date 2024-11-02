Biniam Girmay pips Primož Roglič to the post at Saitama Criterium

Tour de France sprint king heads up phalanx of WorldTour stars to take the victory in Japan

Biniam Girmay wins 2024 Saitama Criterium
(Image credit: Getty Images / Rhode Van Elsen)
James Shrubsall
By
published
in News

Biniam Girmay sprinted to victory in the Saitama Criterium in Japan on Saturday afternoon, after a late solo escape by Primož Roglič was brought to heel just before the line.

The annual event, held on the streets of Saitama on the fringes of Tokyo, showcased a host of Tour de France stars, including Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) and Ben O'Connor (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), and Roglič.

