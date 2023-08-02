Biniam Girmay to miss Glasgow World Championships amid reports of UK visa issues
Three other Eritrean riders: Natnael Tesfatsion, Merhawi Kudus, and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, also reported to have been denied UK visas
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Biniam Girmay is to miss the Glasgow World Championships due to injury, his team has announced, amid reports that the Eritrean had faced issues gaining a visa.
On Wednesday morning, GCN News reported that Girmay, along with his Eritrean teammates Natnael Tesfatsion, Merhawi Kudus, and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, had all been denied visas to enter the UK for the worlds.
However, later on Wednesday, Girmay's team, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, published a press release saying that he would miss the worlds due to an injury sustained at last week's Clasica San Sebastián.
Intermarché's statement read: "[Girmay] crashed at a speed of more than 60 kilometres per hour and suffers from contusions and pain in the hip, preventing him from defending his chances at the Elite World Championships."
Girmay added that he was "very disappointed" to be missing the World Championships which he said was his “main goal for this season since last winter".
Girmay said in the statement. "I had a good feeling after the Tour de France, but my crash in the Classica San Sebastián caused too severe pain to be able to defend my chances in the worlds.
"My priority is now to recover from this crash and then the preparation for the last part of the season, with nice goals in one day races such as the Grand Prix de Plouay and Canadian classics.”
GCN reported that while Girmay, Tesfatsion, Kudus, and Ghebreigzabhier were facing visa issues, their three other Eritrean teammates Natnael Berhane, Henok Mulubrahn, and Dawit Yemane had all been granted entry.
It is unclear why the four were denied visas. CW understands that Girmay has a Schengen visa, which allows him to travel through the EU unimpeded, although he would have needed to apply for an extra visa in order to travel to the UK.
He lives in San Marino, a state enclaved within Italy, along with Tesfatsion and Ghebreigzabhier. GCN reported that the four were still hoping to obtain visas and travel to Glasgow for the worlds.
Girmay would have been among the favourites for the road race on Sunday, with its Amstel Gold Race-like course suiting his qualities as a rider. He became the first African to win a cobbled Classic at Gent-Wevelgem last year and followed this up by being the first Black African to win a stage of the Giro d’Italia.
He raced the Tour de France this July, finishing third on stage seven to Bordeaux.
Intermarché, Girmay's agent, the Eritrean Cycling Federation, and the UK Home Office were all contacted for comment on the visa issue, but had not responded by time of publication.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Ultra-distance Transcontinental Race across Europe won by Christoph Strasser
The Austrian rode nearly 4,000km in eight-and-a-half days
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Ask a cycling coach: 'My hands and arms get tired on descents, how can I avoid this?'
What goes up must come down - here's how to stay comfortable on the descents as well as the climbs
By James Spragg Published
-
How to watch Cycling World Championships: live stream the action from Scotland
A Cycling World Championships live stream is the best way to keep up with this year's 'super Worlds'. Here's how to watch the 2023 event.
By Cycling Weekly Published
-
Glasgow Road Cycling World Championships 2023: Results, routes and schedule
Road World Championships coverage from Cycling Weekly, with up to date race results, news and reports
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
From the World Championships to Paris-Roubaix: Cycling Weekly's wins of 2022
It is hard to look past Annemiek van Vleuten, but we tried, so here is the best win of the year, plus nine more
By Adam Becket Published
-
The seven cyclo-cross races where Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel will meet this season
The duo will continue their long-standing rivalry this winter
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten to target Vuelta-Tour-Giro treble again next season
The Dutchwoman plans to retire at the end of 2023
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tom Boonen: 'Remco Evenepoel should get away from Belgium as much as possible'
The former Quick-Step rider said he didn't enjoy the fame of being world champion
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
How to watch the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships: Live stream the events in Italy
Here's how to catch all of the action over the weekend
By Adam Becket Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten admits to 'doubts' over planned 2023 retirement
World champion says she still has drive to improve after almost perfect year
By Adam Becket Published