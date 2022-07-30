British Cycling announces Para-Cycling road World Championships team

British Cycling (opens in new tab) has announced the 14 riders who will compete at the road race and time trial events in the UCI Para-Cycling World Championships in Canada.

The event takes place from 11-14 August in Baie-Comeau.

Dame Sarah Storey, the reigning World and Paralympic champion, will be aiming to add to her 11 world titles, and will be competing in both events. Morgan Newberry will also join Storey in the C5 category whilst Daphne Schrager will compete in the C3 road race and time trial. Scrager reached the podium at last year’s championships and will be aiming for a repeat of her past success.

In the women’s tandem races, Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl will be reunited and will be looking to add a time-trial gold to their road race title they achieved last year.

In the men’s events, new pairing Chris McDonald and pilot Adam Duggleby will contest the MB events, while Felix Barrow and Matthew Robertson will compete for rainbow jerseys in the T2 and C2 categories, respectively.

Double Paralympic gold medalist Ben Watson will line up for the C3 events, as will Tokyo silver medalist Fin Graham. Current time-trial world champion George Peasgood will compete in both C4 events, while Matthew Faucher will line up in both H5 hand-cycling events.

On the 14 strong selection, Great Britain Cycling team performance director, Stephen Park CBE said:

“We have an incredibly talented squad of para-cyclists, and going into the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships with five reigning world champions, some in more than one discipline, really highlights the success we’ve enjoyed at this event over recent years."

"After recent World Cup successes across the team, I am excited to see what our returning athletes will deliver, as well as how riders competing in their debut world championships measure up at this level.”

The upcoming championships will be the Great Britain Cycling Team’s first championships since the Tokyo paralympics. Furthermore it will be the first competition for the team after a number of coaching changes in recent months.

On the reshuffling of the coaching team, Park added:

“With now only two years until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games I’m really pleased that Helen Scott and David Daniell have both settled quickly into their roles, providing coaching and support to help our riders fulfil their potential.”

Full Great Britain Cycling Team squad for the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships

MEN

Matthew Robertson MC2

Finlay Graham MC3

Ben Watson MC3

George Peasgood MC4

Matthew Faucher MH5

Felix Barrow MT2

WOMEN

Fran Brown WC1

Daphne Schrager WC3

Sarah Storey WC5

Morgan Newberry WC5

TANDEMS

Sophie Unwin piloted by Jenny Holl WB

Chris McDonald piloted by Adam Duggleby MB