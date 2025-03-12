'Difficult and long, with bad conditions': Andrea Vendrame sprints to weather-hit stage three win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom Pidcock scores second place in hill-top bunch sprint after six-hour epic

Andrea Vendrame wins Tirreno Adriatico stage 3 2025
Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) sprinted to victory at the end of a very long, very wet stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico, followed closely by Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) in second place.

The Italian emerged the victor at the front of a reduced peloton, with the efforts of stage favourite Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) stymied by a crash with 23km to go.

