'Emotionally, I’m a bit all over the place' - GB's Kadeena Cox after her Paralympics crash

It was not the race that Kadeena Cox planned for. The 33-year-old came into the women's C4/C5 500m time trial final at the Paris Paralympics as second fastest in qualifying, and as the winner of the event at the two previous games. However, she wobbled out of the gate, clearly did not feel comfortable, and crashed on the first bend.

As Caroline Groot of the Netherlands stormed to victory on Thursday, Cox was in the track centre, trying to work out what had happened, and get her mind back on track. Despite the incident happening so early in her ride, she was not given a second attempt. That was it.

"[I'm] not great, if I’m honest, but I guess that’s sport," she told Channel 4 later in the day. "I went down on my knee, which is a little bit sore. And my MS (multiple sclerosis) was… My tone was bad, so it doesn’t really help when you’re trying to ride a bicycle. Emotionally, I’m a bit all over the place.

"It was a weird one, I didn’t feel comfortable in the gate, and when I started, my right side is my weaker side, and unfortunately, with a condition like mine, riding can’t always be perfect. I think I just overcompensated and just couldn’t balance on my weaker side. It was all over the shop. I thought I might have got a restart."

Sadly, it was not the only negative in a tough season for Cox, who has been injured, and dealing with MS difficulties in the past year, too.

"I got back on the bike two weeks ago, I was in a boot four weeks ago," she explained. "It’s just been a really rubbish year. This time last year I couldn't walk because I had a relapse which affected my right side. It has been a rollercoaster. I guess that’s MS.

"It’s not what you want a year out from the games, so the fact I got here was amazing in itself. I’m just gutted that I was able to ride in the first round, but then I wasn’t able to show what I’m made of."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cox is a Paralympic champion in athletics too, but will only compete on the cycling track at this games; she is due to race again on Sunday in the mixed team sprint.

"I wasn’t able to qualify for the athletics because of the injuries," Cox said. "I want to get back on the start line, the boys will be relying on me to get out there and deliver a quick lap, so I’m hoping I can get my head back in the game, and go out there for them.

"It’s been a rough week, I’ve been struggling with my mental health, so I probably need to speak to my psych, and get my head back in the game. It’s alright letting yourself down but I really don’t want to let the boys down. Thanks for everyone’s support, I appreciate everyone who has supported and messaged."