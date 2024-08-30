'Emotionally, I’m a bit all over the place' - GB's Kadeena Cox after her Paralympics crash
Cox, the defending champion, crashed out of the C4/C5 500m time trial final on Thursday
It was not the race that Kadeena Cox planned for. The 33-year-old came into the women's C4/C5 500m time trial final at the Paris Paralympics as second fastest in qualifying, and as the winner of the event at the two previous games. However, she wobbled out of the gate, clearly did not feel comfortable, and crashed on the first bend.
As Caroline Groot of the Netherlands stormed to victory on Thursday, Cox was in the track centre, trying to work out what had happened, and get her mind back on track. Despite the incident happening so early in her ride, she was not given a second attempt. That was it.
"[I'm] not great, if I’m honest, but I guess that’s sport," she told Channel 4 later in the day. "I went down on my knee, which is a little bit sore. And my MS (multiple sclerosis) was… My tone was bad, so it doesn’t really help when you’re trying to ride a bicycle. Emotionally, I’m a bit all over the place.
"It was a weird one, I didn’t feel comfortable in the gate, and when I started, my right side is my weaker side, and unfortunately, with a condition like mine, riding can’t always be perfect. I think I just overcompensated and just couldn’t balance on my weaker side. It was all over the shop. I thought I might have got a restart."
Sadly, it was not the only negative in a tough season for Cox, who has been injured, and dealing with MS difficulties in the past year, too.
"I got back on the bike two weeks ago, I was in a boot four weeks ago," she explained. "It’s just been a really rubbish year. This time last year I couldn't walk because I had a relapse which affected my right side. It has been a rollercoaster. I guess that’s MS.
"It’s not what you want a year out from the games, so the fact I got here was amazing in itself. I’m just gutted that I was able to ride in the first round, but then I wasn’t able to show what I’m made of."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cox is a Paralympic champion in athletics too, but will only compete on the cycling track at this games; she is due to race again on Sunday in the mixed team sprint.
"I wasn’t able to qualify for the athletics because of the injuries," Cox said. "I want to get back on the start line, the boys will be relying on me to get out there and deliver a quick lap, so I’m hoping I can get my head back in the game, and go out there for them.
"It’s been a rough week, I’ve been struggling with my mental health, so I probably need to speak to my psych, and get my head back in the game. It’s alright letting yourself down but I really don’t want to let the boys down. Thanks for everyone’s support, I appreciate everyone who has supported and messaged."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
Kadeena Cox takes gold with blistering world record breaking ride at Paralympics
'There should be no reason that the colour of your skin should stop you'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn Published
-
‘It’s hard to put into words’ - Dame Sarah Storey now just one gold away from British Paralympic record
The former swimmer turned cyclist claimed the first gold of the Paralympics for Team GB
By Alex Ballinger Published
-
Finish-line crash sees Paralympic road race leaders miss out on medals (video)
Australian rider Alistair Donohoe is disqualified on a technicality after crossing the line on foot, having crashed within touching distance of the gold medal
By Stuart Clarke Published
-
Dame Sarah Storey takes 13th career gold with Paralympic time trial win
Dame Sarah Storey's win in the C5 time trial comes 24 years after her first Paralympics medal
By Jack Elton-Walters Published
-
Eight gold medals for Team GB's track cyclists in Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
12 medals in total for Great Britain from the track cycling disciplines at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
By Nigel Wynn Published
-
Dame Sarah Storey becomes Britain's most successful female Paralympian (video)
Team GB claims three gold and one silver medal in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games velodrome on the opening day of cycling
By Nigel Wynn Published
-
Paralympic cycling champion Michael Gallagher admits EPO use: 'I crossed a dark line'
Australian Paralympic cycling champion Michael Gallagher fully admits to using EPO in an apology published on Facebook
By Nigel Wynn Published
-
Paralympic Games cycling champion fails test for EPO
Scottish-born Australian Michael Gallagher failed an out-of-competition test for EPO in July and will not ride in the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games
By Nigel Wynn Published