'Emotionally, I’m a bit all over the place' - GB's Kadeena Cox after her Paralympics crash

Cox, the defending champion, crashed out of the C4/C5 500m time trial final on Thursday

Kadeena Cox on Thursday at the Paralympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
News

It was not the race that Kadeena Cox planned for. The 33-year-old came into the women's C4/C5 500m time trial final at the Paris Paralympics as second fastest in qualifying, and as the winner of the event at the two previous games. However, she wobbled out of the gate, clearly did not feel comfortable, and crashed on the first bend.

As Caroline Groot of the Netherlands stormed to victory on Thursday, Cox was in the track centre, trying to work out what had happened, and get her mind back on track. Despite the incident happening so early in her ride, she was not given a second attempt. That was it.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

