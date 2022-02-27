Fabio Jakobsen provides heartbreak after late catch to win Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne
The three riders left off the front were caught with metres to go, Jakobsen then winning the sprint
A scintillating finish to Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Opening Weekend after a breakaway trio were caught within metres of the finish line and Fabio Jakobsen won the sprint from the bunch.
The Quick-Step sprinter launched as Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Want-Gobert Matériaux) and Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) were finally caught, Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan following but unable to overhaul the Dutchman, having to settle for second place.
Arkéa-Samsic's Hugo Hofstetter and Dan McLay then finished third and fourth, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel - Premier Tech) rounding out the top five.
More to follow...
Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2022: Kuurne to Kuurne (195.1km)
1. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 4-32-13
2. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal, at same time
3. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
4. Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic
5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
6. Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
7. Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-Samsic
8. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10. Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, all at same time
