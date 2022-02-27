Fabio Jakobsen provides heartbreak after late catch to win Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

The three riders left off the front were caught with metres to go, Jakobsen then winning the sprint

Fabio Jakobsen
(Image credit: Getty)
By
published

A scintillating finish to Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and Opening Weekend after a breakaway trio were caught within metres of the finish line and Fabio Jakobsen won the sprint from the bunch.

The Quick-Step sprinter launched as Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Want-Gobert Matériaux) and Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) were finally caught, Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan following but unable to overhaul the Dutchman, having to settle for second place.

Arkéa-Samsic's Hugo Hofstetter and Dan McLay then finished third and fourth, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel - Premier Tech) rounding out the top five.

More to follow...

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2022: Kuurne to Kuurne (195.1km)

1. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 4-32-13
2. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal, at same time
3. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
4. Daniel McLay (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic
5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel - Premier Tech
6. Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
7. Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa-Samsic
8. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
9. Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10. Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, all at same time

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

