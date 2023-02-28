How to watch Strade Bianche 2023: Key information on streaming services available

Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche donne both take place on Saturday 4 March 2023. Since their beginning in 2007 and 2015 respectively, both races have rapidly become two of the most important one-day races in the men's and women's WorldTour.



Held in Tuscany, Italy and finishing in the Pizza del Campo in the heart of the historic city of Siena, the event has become very well known due to its white gravel roads which feature in individual sectors, similar to the pave sectors in Paris-Roubaix, throughout the race.



Fabian Cancellara has won the men’s race three times and leads the charts for the most Strade Bianche victories. Lizzie Armitstead has also previously tasted victory in the women's race. Tadej Pogačar and Lotte Kopecky both took the win's last year.



The race is typically won by a puncheur who has enough acceleration to enable them to attack on the various climbs that feature throughout the parcours. Although classics stars have also previously taken victory.



Kopecky will more than likely return to the women's race this year and will be a huge favourite to double up with another victory.



Julian Alaphilippe of Soudal Quick-Step will be a huge favourite for the men's race, as will Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers). Both riders have exactly the kind of attributes needed to stand a chance of celebrating Strade Bianche victory in the Pizza del Campo.

How to watch Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche Donne 2023 in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, you will be able to watch all of the live coverage from regular cycling broadcasters GCN+ and Discovery+ / Eurosport.

You can buy a month-long pass to get access to the live streams available via the Eurosport player or Discovery+ website. Buying a pass costs just £6.99 although it's worth remembering that it will then auto renew at the same price each month unless you cancel before the renewal date.

If you're a year round cycling fan looking to gain access to live streams throughout the 2023 WorldTour season, you may wish to purchase a year long pass instead. The year long pass costs £59.99 and represents a significant saving of £23.89.

Another option is deciding to go for a GCN+ subscription at a cost of £39.99 for the year. Or you can buy a race pass for £6.99 per month. A GCN account also means you'll then have access to both live and on demand race footage as well as long or short highlight streams and in-depth analysis.



Coverage of the women's race will begin on GCN+ and Eurosport at 10:30 am GMT. All of the action from the men's race will be available from 12:50 pm GMT.



If you happen to be out of the country when the race is on then you can just download a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you are back at home.



Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

There are several VPN options out there, but we think going with Express VPN is the best.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) will also give you a 30-day money-back guarantee.



How to live stream Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche donne 2023 from the USA

Strade Bianche and Strade Bianche Donne 2023 will be available to watch in the USA via GCN+ too.



If you're stateside and want to use GCN+ to watch the races, you'll need to buy a subscription and set up an account.

You can buy a month long pass to get access for $8.99 or get yourself a years access for $49.99.



You can find the full list of races that GCN will be broadcasting in the USA over on their helpful racing schedule (opens in new tab).



Coverage of the women's race will begin on both formats from 5:30 am EST before the men's race gets started at 7:50 am EST.

How to watch Strade Bianche and Starde Bianche donne 2023 when you're not in your home country

If you’re out of your home country in March when the races are both on, you may discover that you lose access to your favourite home broadcaster and that you’re consequently unable to stream the racing action.



If you find that turns out to be the case, we have the perfect solution.



Try installing an ExpressVPN on your computer. That way you’ll be able to access your favourite broadcaster without having to resort to using illegal streams. Just make sure you follow the broadcasters terms and conditions at all times.



Check out ExpressVPN today for its speed, security and ease of use. It’s compatible with a variety of devices, so what’s the delay? Download an ExpressVPN today and you'll soon be reaping all of the many benefits.

