How to watch Tour de France stage 21: live stream the action

We're into the final day of this year's race, so a Tour de France stage 21 live stream is going to be a hot ticket if you want to watch the riders make their final journey into Paris. The Tour de France is free-to-air on ITVX (UK) and SBS On-Demand (AUS). Make sure you know how to watch for free with a VPN from anywhere.

The 2023 Tour de France is coming to an end and stage 21 is the final chance for the sprinters to battle it out on Paris' most famous avenue, the Champs Élysées. All of the jerseys are wrapped up so we should see the typical champagne-filled procession in and around Paris.

The final stage begins at the Velodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines before setting off on the journey back into Paris where yellow jersey winner, Jonas Vingegaard, will no doubt enjoy some champagne on the road with his teammates. Once they hit the city, the peloton will pass the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre multiple times before the wind-up for the final sprint begins. Alpecin-Deceuninck have been the best leadout unit at the 2023 Tour, with Jasper Philipsen winning four flat sprints. The flying Belgian should have Mathieu van der Poel and co. working to bring him to the final trip up the Champs Élysées safely before he looks to win the final Tour stage for the second year running. Groenewegen was closest to him last year and will be one of the other sprinters left after a brutal Tour trying to dethrone the green jersey wearer.

With one final stage remaining, it’s helpful to know there are plenty of channels around the world broadcasting Tour de France 2023 live streams to help you keep up with the last bit of action. Here's how to watch stage 21 of the Tour de France 2023 .

Quick guide to watching Tour de France stage 21 live streams

As with the rest of this year's race, the Tour de France stage 21 live stream is available on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe.

Subscription costs for GCN+ are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Flobikes show the in Canada – a year's subscription to the service will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, American viewers can watch via NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. In Australia, SBS on Demand gives you the option to watch the Tour for free.

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99 per month), and ITV4

US: Stream on NBC Sports ($4.99 per month)

Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Tour de France stage 21: live stream in the UK

GCN+ , Discovery+ , Eurosport and ITV are all showing live streams of this year's tour de France action, along with highlights and analysis of each stage.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. ITV's coverage (via ITVX) is free to view.

Welsh cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Watch Tour de France live stream anywhere on the planet

If you’re abroad for Tour de France stage 21, don't worry about missing out – you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Geo-blocking restrictions can prevent you from viewing your usual TV services while overseas. But by using a VPN – a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address – you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home, even while in another country.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

Our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider. There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch Tour de France stage 21: live stream in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France stage 21 on NBC Sports (via Peacock Premium), while on-demand streams and highlights will also be available.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the action on FloBikes.

In Australia, SBS On Demand shows the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.

Watch Tour de France stage 21: live stream in Europe

Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available across Europe, including viewers in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too.

Tour de France stage 21: the route

Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées (Sunday, July 23)

The final stage of the 2023 Tour de France is the typical processional stage in and around Paris. It starts at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome which will play host to the track cycling at next year's Olympic Games, before looping back east towards the French capital. The 115.1km route is incredibly flat and only has one category four climb, but that won't threaten Giulio Ciccone's lead of the polka-dot classification. It's all set for the sprinters' royale on the Champs-Élysées with the fast men and leadouts ready to fight for position and battle for the win after completing nine laps of the Parisian circuit. The long finishing road on Paris's most famous avenue has long played host to the final Tour and was last won by Jasper Philipsen, holder of the green jersey, who will be the favourite for the day.

