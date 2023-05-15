'I thought he was winding me up': Geraint Thomas believed Remco Evenepoel's Covid positive was a joke
Ineos Grenadiers rider will wear the pink jersey on stage 10, following Evenepoel's withdrawal
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Moments before the news became official, Geraint Thomas was one of the first people to discover that Remco Evenepoel had tested positive for Covid at the Giro d’Italia.
He found out from the world champion himself, too, who contacted him personally after Sunday's time trial to say he was pulling out of the race. Speaking in his rest day press conference, Thomas revealed he didn’t believe him.
“He messaged me just before the announcement,” the Ineos Grenadiers rider said. “At first, I kind of thought, ‘Is he winding me up a bit? Telling a bit of a joke?’ After the whole [Primož] Roglič stuff, as well. But then obviously came the announcement, and it was a bit surprising."
Thomas’s initial scepticism was not unfounded. After stage seven, he explained that Roglič had told him that he had Covid, only to find out later that the Slovenian had been joking. Evenepoel’s withdrawal, however, was serious.
“He said that, basically, he was wanting to let me know he’s going out the race due to Covid, and good luck. And that was it, basically. We had a brief chat. I said it was shit news, and sorry to hear that and just to take care and I’ll see him when I see him on the road.
“It’s a huge disappointment for the race. And it might sound weird, but even for myself, I was looking forward to a real, good GC battle with not just Remco and Roglič, but everybody else. There would have been a really exciting race.”
The Welshman, who previously trailed Evenepoel by 45 seconds in the general classification, will wear the pink jersey on Tuesday’s 10th stage as the new race leader.
“Leading the race is a massive honour,” he said, “but at the same time, it’s not really the way you want to take the jersey. It’s what’s happened, and that’s the way it is. I’ll definitely wear it with pride. It’s the first time I’ve worn the pink jersey, but as I say, it’s definitely not the way you want to take it. I just wish Remco well and hopefully he’s back soon.”
Having already lost Filippo Ganna to a Covid positive, Thomas and his Ineos Grenadiers team-mates are now particularly mindful of avoiding the virus. The Welshman said he has had no symptoms - “touch wood” - and that the team are keeping to themselves as much as possible.
“We went out for a little hour and a half [ride this morning] and had a coffee back here at the hotel” he said. "We made them ourselves. We didn’t stop at a coffee shop with this whole new approach to Covid. So we just sat out in the sun with our coffees. At least it was free.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Best of Giro d'Italia rest day tweets: Warren Barguil gets a haircut and Mark Cavendish tests out his sprint
It's a day off for the 164 riders left in the Giro d'Italia, but that does not mean the content stops. Far from it.
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 10
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 10
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel's Giro d'Italia Covid withdrawal reshapes entire race
Ineos Grenadiers are now in the ascendancy, but Primož Roglič is looking good
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia following positive Covid test
Belgian was in lead following Sunday's stage nine time trial; Geraint Thomas now in virtual race lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Who's leading the Giro d'Italia 2023 after stage nine?
Remco Evenepoel is back at the top of the general classification
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel regains Giro d’Italia lead, betters Geraint Thomas by one second in stage nine time trial
Soudal Quick-Step rider takes second stage win of the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Five things we learned from stage eight of the Giro d'Italia
Beyond the result of stage eight at the Giro d'Italia, here are five more things we learned
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Ben Healy claims first Grand Tour win with impressive ride on stage eight of the 2023 Giro d'Italia
Ben Healy attacked on a Classics-like climb and rode clear to win his first Grand Tour stage
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Blow to Ineos's Giro d'Italia as Filippo Ganna forced out with Covid-19
Time-triallist and super-domestique Filippo Ganna has had to leave his home Grand Tour due to a Covid-19 positive
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published