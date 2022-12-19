Ineos Grenadiers release 'visibly fast' 2023 jersey

Ineos Grenadiers will race in red, orange and navy in 2023, with the team deviating from their previous navy jersey.

The British squad's kit was released on Monday, with the tagline "visibly fast". Tom Pidcock, Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot were all photographed in the new strip.

It is a departure from the team's previous colours, with navy not present as the main colour on the kit; that honour is instead given to a vibrant orange and red, which is perhaps more redolent of Bahrain Victorious.

Only once since the team's inception in 2010 has their main kit been something other than navy or black - 2018's white kit - and so it might take some time for viewers and fans to adjust.

The team are using Ineos' "brigade red" colour, according to the press material. It is the second year that Belgian firm Bioracer has made the team's kit.

The front of the jersey is red, with orange, red, and navy sleeves. The orange featured on the right arm is apparently "safety orange", which is also a colour used by the Ineos Britannia America's Cup team, which is also sponsored by Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos' owner.

Rod Ellingworth, the team's deputy principal, said in a statement: "The team is shifting up a gear with our 2023 jersey. We’re excited by the evolution of the design and hope our fans love this new look as much as we do. The shift to Ineos' brigade red reflects the way we plan to race - with passion, grit and determination.

“The introduction of the distinctive orange colour is also important. It will increase the visibility of our riders during racing, as the orange kit they wear does whilst they are training, helping to keep them safe on the road and supporting them in all conditions. Bioracer has really risen to the challenge with our 2023 jersey and we’re looking forward to racing in this ‘Visibly Fast’ kit.”

The new kit will be worn by the team's new signings, which are young Dutch climber Thymen Arensman from DSM, Britons Connor Swift, Leo Hayter, and Josh Tarling and Canada’s Michael Leonard.

2022 saw the team win stages at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, as well as the Paris-Roubaix. However, it was the first time since 2014 that the squad did not win at least one of the Grand Tours, with Richard Caparaz finishing second at the Giro d'Italia and Geraint Thomas third at the Tour.

With Carapaz and Roubaix winner Dylan van Baarle leaving the team, along with others like Adam Yates and Eddie Dunbar, the team are in a rebuilding phase going into the new season.

Danny Segers, the CEO of Bioracer, said: "With ‘Visibly Fast’ this 2023 kit highlights two of our main focus points as a cycling apparel brand. Fast, because Bioracer’s mission is to make you faster. Visible, because we believe you need to be able to ride and train all day, every day, without limitations in daylight or weather conditions."

The team will be wearing Bioracer's Stratos Tempest jerseys and winter jackets and the Stormy rain jacket too.

Earlier this year French multi-discipline world champion Ferrand-Prevot became the first woman to sign for the team; she is currently competing in cyclo-cross.