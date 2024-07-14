Investigating the one event that threatens to overshadow the Tour de France: The final of Euro 2024

England's men have not got to a final since, oh, 2021, and it's preoccupying some in France

The Tour de France peloton on stage 14
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

Whisper it, but the most exciting thing about July 14 in France for some this year might not be the Tour de France, or even the Fète Nationale, but an event happening hundreds of kilometres away in Germany.

That's right, even in the glorified air of the Tour, in the Pyrenees, on a key mountain stage, minds might be elsewhere, dreaming of ending those 58 years of hurt. Well, for a few people, anyway.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

