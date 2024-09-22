'I just let myself down' - Josh Tarling gutted after missing World Championships time trial podium

20-year-old says he 'never got going' in fourth-place finish

Josh Tarling at the World Championships in Zurich
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

“Not good, mate,” was Josh Tarling's assessment of his effort in the time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday afternoon.

A bronze medallist last year, the Brit finished 23 seconds short of the podium in Zurich, Switzerland, where Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) soared to victory to defend his world title

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like