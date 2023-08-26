'It was life and death in the wheel': Remco Evenepoel blasts Vuelta a España team time trial
The defending champion claimed that he and his teammates could barely see where they riding
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Remco Evenepoel has hit out at the organisers of the Vuelta a España after the opening stage team time trial in Barcelona was ridden under dark skies and through unlit streets.
Predicted thunderstorms materialised in the Catalan city, and Soudal Quick-Step and Evenepoel didn't cross the line until 20:37 local time - one minute after sunset with the daylight long since faded.
Although Evenepoel was the best-placed general classification rider, finishing six seconds adrift of the surprising winners DSM-Firmenich, the Belgian was furious with the decision of the race organisers, Unipublic and ASO, to start the race so late in the day.
"What I want to say is, look, all of you guys have to put lights on your cameras which means that it's dark," he told assembled media at the end in English. "Imagine if you're sitting in the wheel, getting water in your face, not seeing one metre in front of you, it's just super dangerous.
"For sure tomorrow everyone will criticise me for saying this, but it's just dangerous. It's like riding your car at 200km/h on the highway in full darkness without any lights."
Asked if he wanted the stage to be neutralised, he said: "Not really. Just know that it can be dark at night. You have the whole day to do a TTT. We had to wait the whole day when it was dry. Rain is rain, we cannot change that, but we can change the circumstances that we are racing in.
"We have to know we go on the limit, it's a race, we want to win so we already risk a lot, but then with all the factors that it's super dark, and super sketchy on these roads. In my eyes it's just ridiculous.
"Today what the organisation should know is that it's just dangerous and that they should think about safety. It's just a shame. It effects everybody: all of the GC teams went super slow as you couldn't see anything. You couldn't race at 100%. It's just strange that they let us race in the dark like this."
Speaking to Dutch media, he added: "You know in advance that it will be dark. You can't do anything about the rain, but you can do something about the lighting. This was dangerous. It was life and death in the wheel."
The second stage also finishes in Barcelona and may similarly be affected by heavy rain.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
DSM-Firmenich surprising winners of wet and dark Vuelta a España opening stage team time trial
Remco Evenepoel is the best-placed out of the overall favourites
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
British champion Fred Wright taken to hospital with suspected broken collarbone
The Londoner crashed on stage four of the Renewi Tour
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
DSM-Firmenich surprising winners of wet and dark Vuelta a España opening stage team time trial
Remco Evenepoel is the best-placed out of the overall favourites
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Vuelta a España hit by Covid case on eve of race
Gerben Thijssen of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty was at the team presentation on Thursday
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Remco, Roglič or Vingegaard? Five general classification contenders for the Vuelta a España 2023
Will it be a Jumbo-Visma hat trick? Or can Soudal Quick-Step, Ineos Grenadiers or UAE Team Emirates do anything about it?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Remco Evenepoel hopes to 'steal' Jonas Vingegaard's secrets at Vuelta a España as he looks to 2024 Tour de France
Belgian aiming for second Vuelta a España triumph over the next three weeks, but faces stiff opposition
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I’ve got the rest of my life to chill and drink cocktails' - Geraint Thomas going all-in at the Vuelta a España
Ineos Grenadiers leader ready for Spanish Grand Tour, three months after finishing second at Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket Published
-
'I thought I was more in the door than I was' - Luke Rowe bares all on Vuelta a España snub
Welshman will not race a Grand Tour this year after he missed out on selection by Ineos Grenadiers
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Vuelta a España 2023 start list: All teams confirmed for Spanish Grand Tour
Last year's winner Remco Evenepoel goes up against three-time winner Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Geraint Thomas to lead Ineos Grenadiers at 2023 Vuelta a España
Welshman joins Vuelta debutants Filippo Ganna and and Kim Heiduk in British team's line-up
By Tom Davidson Published