'It's a surreal experience' - Meet the British teenager racing with his heroes

Oli Peace is stepping up in his first pro race at the Tour of the Alps

Oliver Peace at the Tour of the Alps 2024
(Image credit: Future / James Moultrie)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Nineteen-year-old Oli Peace will probably remember this year's Tour of the Alps for the rest of his life. The race marks a crucial milestone for the Brit: his first outing on the ProTour, and his first time sharing a peloton with his childhood heroes.

"It's weird," he smiles, speaking to Cycling Weekly. "Obviously I've been watching them on TV and you grow up looking up to them. Suddenly, you're looking across at them in the bunch."

