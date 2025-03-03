Kaden Groves fined, relegated, and yellow carded for celebrating teammate's victory

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider dealt £439 fine at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Kaden Groves celebrating Jasper Philipsen&#039;s win at Kuurne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Kaden Groves became one of the first riders sanctioned under the UCI’s new early celebration rule on Sunday, after he fist pumped the air in elation at Jasper Philipsen’s victory at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was fined 500CHF (£439), relegated to 57th place, and given a yellow card for posting up mid-bunch in his saddle and celebrating his teammate’s win. He originally crossed the line in 10th.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like