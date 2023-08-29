Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage four of the Vuelta a España

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kaden Groves of Alpecin-Deceuninck won stage four of the Vuelta after a high-speed uphill dash to the line in Tarragona. The Aussie overcame a strong effort from Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE-Team Emirates) in what was a chaotic battle through a series of city-centre bends.

The race took the riders south from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona on the east coast, a distance of 184km.

The final was marred by a major crash with around 4km to go, with a number of riders going down hard as the road narrowed – they included sprint hopeful Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious).

More to follow shortly...