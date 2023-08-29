Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage four of the Vuelta a España
The Aussie powers home to win a chaotic uphill final in Tarragona
Kaden Groves of Alpecin-Deceuninck won stage four of the Vuelta after a high-speed uphill dash to the line in Tarragona. The Aussie overcame a strong effort from Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE-Team Emirates) in what was a chaotic battle through a series of city-centre bends.
The race took the riders south from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona on the east coast, a distance of 184km.
The final was marred by a major crash with around 4km to go, with a number of riders going down hard as the road narrowed – they included sprint hopeful Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious).
More to follow shortly...
