Kaden Groves sprints to victory on stage four of the Vuelta a España

The Aussie powers home to win a chaotic uphill final in Tarragona

Kaden Groves wins stage four of the 2023 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images)
By James Shrubsall
published

Kaden Groves of Alpecin-Deceuninck won stage four of the Vuelta after a high-speed uphill dash to the line in Tarragona. The Aussie overcame a strong effort from Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE-Team Emirates) in what was a chaotic battle through a series of city-centre bends.

The race took the riders south from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona on the east coast, a distance of 184km.

The final was marred by a major crash with around 4km to go, with a number of riders going down hard as the road narrowed – they included sprint hopeful Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious).

More to follow shortly...

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 


Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.


A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.


Latest