Andreas Kron wins stage two of Vuelta a España after another crash-marred day
Lorenzo Milesi cedes the red jersey after just one day in the lead
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Andreas Kron took an emotional victory on stage two of the Vuelta a España, on another day characterised by crashes and falls.
The Lotto-Dstny rider broke clear inside the final few kilometres on Montjüic hill in Barcelona, crossing the line ahead of the reduced peloton that was headed by Alpecin-Deceuninck's Kaden Groves.
Kron, 25, raised his fingers to the sky as he crossed the line in homage to Tijl De Decker, the Lotto-Dstny U23 rider who died earlier this week after a training ride crash.
It was just Kron's fourth career victory and his first in a Grand Tour; it was also his team's first victory in a three-week race since the 2022 Giro d'Italia.
The day, however, was anything but straightforward, with the wet weather continuing to hammer the Catalan city. Both Primoz Roglič of Jumbo-Visma and Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers, two of the race favourites, were among those to crash during the stage.
Overnight race leader Lorenzo Milesi (DSM-Firmenich) was dropped inside the final 20km. Andrea Piccolo of EF Education-EasyPost now tops the general classification, with an 11 second lead over Javier Romo of Astana-Qazaqstan
How it happened
The rainy weather and thunderstorms that plagued the opening stage team time trial in Barcelona did not relent overnight and in fact worsened before the start of stage two. At the start in Mataró, an early morning powercut briefly made the team presentation a silent affair, while nearby roads were temporarily turned into flood plains.
Such conditions forced the race organisers into taking the general classification at 9km from the line, with Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard even visiting the Movistar team bus to speak with their leader Enric Mas about the importance of not racing dangerously during the stage.
When the racing did get underway, a group of five riders formed a breakaway: it consisted of two Spaniards, Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural) and Javier Romo (Astana); two Italians, Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla) and Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost); and the Dutchman Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH).
After almost 100km of racing, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) suffered a puncture along with a reported 15 other riders; Thomas of Ineos was also affected.
With 50km to go, and the riders approaching Barcelona, the rain began to fall once again, and both Callum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla) and Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH) crashed to the ground. Not long after, it was confirmed that DSM-Firmenich's Oscar Onley had abandoned, just two days into his debut Grand Tour.
The crashes then started to mount up: next to go down was UAE-Team Emirates' Rui Oliveira, and then both Roglič and Thomas. Both seemed relatively unscathed and returned to the peloton, with Vingegaard and Evenepoel instructing the peloton to reduce the speed.
As the riders turned onto the Montjüic finishing circuit, and the GC times were taken at 9km to go, the remnant of the breakaway were hoovered up, and it was Kron of Lotto-Dstny who opted to make the first big solo move.
He was initially followed by four riders but the chase was soon muted, and the Dane was seemingly permitted an easy ride up the finishing climb. In crossing the line, he pointed to the sky in honour of the late Tijl de Decker.
Behind Kron was Groves and Andrea Vendrame of AG2R Citroën.
Result: stage two Vuelta a España 2023 - Mataró > Barcelona
1. Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto-Dstny
2. Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
3. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën
4. Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step
5. Fernando Barceló (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6. Iván Cortina (Esp) Movistar
7. Romain Grégoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8. Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto-Dstny
9. Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
10. Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Wout van Aert wins first ever gravel race by nine minutes
It doesn't matter what the bike is, the Belgian can do absolutely anything he wants
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Inside the alternative race scene: meet the riders finding a competitive outlet without the fanfare
Fastest-known times are growing in popularity, so we take a look at what’s going on in the speedy off-road scene in the UK
By Adam Becket Published
-
'It was life and death in the wheel': Remco Evenepoel blasts Vuelta a España team time trial
The defending champion claimed that he and his teammates could barely see where they riding
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
DSM-Firmenich surprising winners of wet and dark Vuelta a España opening stage team time trial
Remco Evenepoel is the best-placed out of the overall favourites
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Vuelta a España hit by Covid case on eve of race
Gerben Thijssen of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty was at the team presentation on Thursday
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Remco, Roglič or Vingegaard? Five general classification contenders for the Vuelta a España 2023
Will it be a Jumbo-Visma hat trick? Or can Soudal Quick-Step, Ineos Grenadiers or UAE Team Emirates do anything about it?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Remco Evenepoel hopes to 'steal' Jonas Vingegaard's secrets at Vuelta a España as he looks to 2024 Tour de France
Belgian aiming for second Vuelta a España triumph over the next three weeks, but faces stiff opposition
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I’ve got the rest of my life to chill and drink cocktails' - Geraint Thomas going all-in at the Vuelta a España
Ineos Grenadiers leader ready for Spanish Grand Tour, three months after finishing second at Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket Published
-
'I thought I was more in the door than I was' - Luke Rowe bares all on Vuelta a España snub
Welshman will not race a Grand Tour this year after he missed out on selection by Ineos Grenadiers
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Vuelta a España 2023 start list: All teams confirmed for Spanish Grand Tour
Last year's winner Remco Evenepoel goes up against three-time winner Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard
By Adam Becket Last updated