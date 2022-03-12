Kevin Geniets abandons Paris-Nice after being hit by advertisement board before stage start
The Luxembourg rider was passing through the mixed zone during sign-on
Kevin Geniets has been forced to abandon Paris-Nice after an accident involving an advertisement board before the start of stage seven.
The Luxembourg road race champion, who rides for Groupama-FDJ, was passing through the media mixed zone in Nice ahead of the penultimate stage seven, when a gust of wind blew the advertisement boards used by television broadcasters over and onto the rider.
Geniets fell to the floor as bystanders rushed to help, Danish TV cameras capturing the incident as the board was pulled off him, the 25-year-old remaining sat on the floor clutching his leg and grimacing in pain after the incident.
Kevin Geniets had to abandon from #ParisNice. This happened just before the start of Paris-Nice stage 7 😳😣 @GenietsKevin. pic.twitter.com/xmmUp1yZqVMarch 12, 2022
After having his ankle treated by the medical team, Geniets started the stage but abandoned soon after. He now joins a growing list of abandons at the stage race, with only 110 riders left competing at the time of writing.
>>> Chris Froome claims 'racing has become more dangerous' due to 'abundance of data'
Before the start of stage seven, five riders failed to take the start while Michael Storer (DSM) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) also abandoned in the opening kilometres.
A bout of flu is apparently making its way through the pelotons of the concurrently running Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, decimating squads in France in particular.
Alpecin-Fenix, Astana, Cofidis and EF Education EasyPost are all down to three riders at Paris-Nice, while Israel - Premier Tech have only Hugo Houle remaining in the race.
For the final two stages, Paris-Nice sets off from the city of Nice for stage seven before a summit finish on the Col de Turini, while the final stage eight provides another climbing day starting and finishing once again in Nice.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) currently leads the race, holding a 39 second lead over BikeExchange-Jayco's Brit Simon Yates, while TotalEnergies' Pierre Latour sits third, a further two seconds adrift in the general classification.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
British New Wave: Launch of the rainbow warrior - Evie Richards
Off-road aficionado Evie Richards no longer needs to chase rainbows. The rainbows come to her...
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Club life: Why do some cycling clubs attract so many more female members?
Many clubs say they want to expand their female membership, but some have far greater success than others. Amy Sedghi finds out how these clubs get it so right
By Amy Sedghi • Published
-
Hugo Houle is still happy to be at Paris-Nice, despite being last Israel-Premier Tech rider standing
Almost fifty riders have abandoned the French stage race so far, as illness rips through the bunch
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I love snow but not when I'm on my bike': Primož Roglič says ahead of potential inclement weather at Paris-Nice
Jumbo-Visma rider leads Paris-Nice going into decisive Saturday with ascent of the Col de Turini
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu Burgaudeau provides surprise with slim breakaway survival on stage six of Paris-Nice
The Frenchman attacked late and managed to hold off the charging bunch sprint with metres to go
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Roglič keeps Paris-Nice GC well within reach as Ineos Grenadiers and Arkéa-Samsic attempt to apply pressure
Jumbo-Visma remain in control of race despite Wout van Aert losing yellow jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Brandon McNulty wins stage five of Paris-Nice after 38km solo attack from break
Wout van Aert loses race lead to teammate Primož Roglič
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Israel-Premier Tech down to one rider at Paris-Nice as illness rips through peloton
Neilson Powless, Matteo Trentin and Dylan Groenewegen among 18 riders to drop out ahead of stage five
By Adam Becket • Published
-
We were worried if we could beat Rohan Dennis, Wout van Aert says
Belgian says Paris-Nice has been the "perfect week" as Jumbo-Visma take clean sweep of podium again
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert puts in commanding performance to win stage four time trial at Paris-Nice as Jumbo-Visma take 1-2-3 again
Belgian now in race lead after reshuffle in the general classification
By Adam Becket • Published