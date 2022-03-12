Kevin Geniets abandons Paris-Nice after being hit by advertisement board before stage start

The Luxembourg rider was passing through the mixed zone during sign-on

Kevin Geniets
(Image credit: Getty)
By
published

Kevin Geniets has been forced to abandon Paris-Nice after an accident involving an advertisement board before the start of stage seven.

The Luxembourg road race champion, who rides for Groupama-FDJ, was passing through the media mixed zone in Nice ahead of the penultimate stage seven, when a gust of wind blew the advertisement boards used by television broadcasters over and onto the rider.

Geniets fell to the floor as bystanders rushed to help, Danish TV cameras capturing the incident as the board was pulled off him, the 25-year-old remaining sat on the floor clutching his leg and grimacing in pain after the incident.

See more

After having his ankle treated by the medical team, Geniets started the stage but abandoned soon after. He now joins a growing list of abandons at the stage race, with only 110 riders left competing at the time of writing.

>>> Chris Froome claims 'racing has become more dangerous' due to 'abundance of data'

Before the start of stage seven, five riders failed to take the start while Michael Storer (DSM) and Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) also abandoned in the opening kilometres.

A bout of flu is apparently making its way through the pelotons of the concurrently running Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, decimating squads in France in particular.

Alpecin-Fenix, Astana, Cofidis and EF Education EasyPost are all down to three riders at Paris-Nice, while Israel - Premier Tech have only Hugo Houle remaining in the race.

For the final two stages, Paris-Nice sets off from the city of Nice for stage seven before a summit finish on the Col de Turini, while the final stage eight provides another climbing day starting and finishing once again in Nice.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) currently leads the race, holding a 39 second lead over BikeExchange-Jayco's Brit Simon Yates, while TotalEnergies' Pierre Latour sits third, a further two seconds adrift in the general classification.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.