Lorena Wiebes grabs Gent-Wevelgem victory in close photo-finish sprint

In a neck-and-neck bunch sprint, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) dashed to victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, adding to her ever-growing palmarès.

The Dutchwoman beat former world champion Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) with a lunge over the line, taking her 76th career win by the width of her tyre.

A few tense minutes followed, both riders huddling in their teams, as the commissaires ruled on the photo finish. For the second year running, following Marlen Reusser's heroics in 2023, SD Worx-Protime launched into celebration.

Afterwards, Wiebes said she was "really happy to finally win" Gent-Wevelgem, a race she has started six, and having failed to finish in the previous two editions.

"It took a few years," the sprinter smiled. "The team did an amazing job. We made the race hard, but in the end it was anyway a bunch sprint."

The peloton splintered at points over the 171.2km course, with a handful of riders trying their luck on the run-in to Wevelgem. With 500m to go, world champion Lotte Kopecky wound up the lead-out for her team-mate Wiebes, unleashing her with the gantry in sight.

"I was really happy with the legs and really happy with the lead-out from Lotte," Wiebes said. Balsamo, the in-form rider, having won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Classic Brugge-De Panne, darted up the inside, but couldn't edge past the Dutchwoman.