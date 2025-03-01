Lotte Claes: nurse, duathlete, reality TV star, and now Omloop Het Nieuwsblad champion

The Belgian had a little help opening the champers from someone who's been there, done that

Lotte Claes Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Saturday was the day the world got properly acquainted with Lotte Claes. The 31-year-old Belgian has only been a bike racer for four years, with the first two of those spent as a duathlete, and as a hospital nurse. She has also found time to appear on the Belgian special forces-style challenge TV programme Kamp Waes.

And now she is the champion of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

