Mark Cavendish 'upset and angry' after being relegated for 'deviation' on Tour de France stage 12

The Astana-Qazaqstan rider originally finished fifth, before being relegated

Mark Cavendish was relegated from fifth to 68th place on stage 12 of the Tour de France, after being judged to have deviated from his sprint in the final.

As the race reached 400m to go, the Astana Qazaqstan rider veered over to the left-hand side of the road, before swinging back in. Seconds later, the Manxman was forced to veer again, to avoid a lead-out rider who had stopped pedalling. It is unknown which move cost him, but the race jury judged that Cavendish had fallen foul of UCI Article 2.12.007-5.1 - "deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider or irregular sprint".

