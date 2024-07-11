Mark Cavendish 'upset and angry' after being relegated for 'deviation' on Tour de France stage 12
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider originally finished fifth, before being relegated
Mark Cavendish was relegated from fifth to 68th place on stage 12 of the Tour de France, after being judged to have deviated from his sprint in the final.
As the race reached 400m to go, the Astana Qazaqstan rider veered over to the left-hand side of the road, before swinging back in. Seconds later, the Manxman was forced to veer again, to avoid a lead-out rider who had stopped pedalling. It is unknown which move cost him, but the race jury judged that Cavendish had fallen foul of UCI Article 2.12.007-5.1 - "deviation from the chosen line that obstructs or endangers another rider or irregular sprint".
While Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) won his third stage of the race, Cavendish was forced to reflect on a relegation in what is his final Tour de France.
The 39-year-old was also fined 500CHF, as well as losing -13 points in the points classification, and losing out on the points he would have gained for finished fifth.
Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) was also judged to have deviated from his line and relegated, although his transgression was more blatant, almost moving Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) into the barriers on the right-hand side.
"We’re obviously pretty disappointed in that sprint because we think it was a solidly earned fifth place from Cavendish today," his sports director, Mark Renshaw, told ITV sport post-stage. "There were a couple of decisions that the commissaires panel has taken in that final, one of them affects us and Cavendish is really upset with this decision, as I am and as are the team, because we thought it was a hard earned fifth place. There’s many reasons for the way he sprinted.
"If we really analyse this move and break down those 50 metres, we can see that Dan McLay (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) is leading out Démare. If you then stack it up against the white line you can see that he’s parallel about .8 of a metre to the right of the white line. He then finishes his lead out and he moves to the left, my estimate is about 1.5 metres he moves to the left and stops pedalling.”
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"I'm sure Thierry Gouvenou (the route designer) said in a meeting the other day that if you’re a lead-out man and you stop pedalling, please keep pedalling. So I think this move by McLay where he stops pedalling probably deserves more of a sanction than what Mark Cavendish deserved. I as a leadout man know that if you stop pedalling in a sprint like this then there will be a reaction.
"The reaction to that move by McLay stopping pedalling was Cav deviating to the left also with [Bryan] Coquard hard on the wheel. I think both riders, Cav and Coquard, had already committed to jumping to the left. So you've got a rider like McLay who stops pedalling at 74kmph, Cav in the same moment has already committed to jumping to the left and that's the reaction to that action."
"He’s really upset and really angry about the decision because he believes it was unfair and an action because of McLay coming back."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Review: Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert, built for long, long days in the saddle
We put the latest version of Specialized's enduring pothole tamer through its paces
By James Shrubsall Published
-
'Now it’s better if I don’t look at my phone': Biniam Girmay becomes a Tour de France superstar
The Eritrean won a third Tour stage of 2024 on Thursday, stamping his authority on the race
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Now it’s better if I don’t look at my phone': Biniam Girmay becomes a Tour de France superstar
The Eritrean won a third Tour stage of 2024 on Thursday, stamping his authority on the race
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France team has 11 bikes stolen overnight from hotel
The preferred bikes of three of TotalEnergies's riders were robbed
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Fred Wright says he may have 'fallen victim' to 'sickness going round in the peloton' after missing Tour de France time cut
Wright suspects illness behind stage 11 struggles in the Massif Central as Mark Cavendish’s main leadout man abandons race due to Covid-19 infection
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
Rod Ellingworth 'totally open' to Mark Cavendish making Tour of Britain appearance
'There will always be a place for Mark' says race director after Cavendish’s Tour de France record breaking triumph in Saint-Vulbas
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'They’ve been playing the victim but we don’t really buy into this': Tadej Pogačar's team raise war of words with Jonas Vingegaard
It's the Tour of Mind Games and Tadej Pogačar's UAE-Team Emirates are on the back foot
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'Serene and calm' Remco Evenepoel matures into Tour de France GC rider
Belgian Soudal Quick-Step rider lost time on stage 11, but takes confidence from a solid display in the Massif Central
By Adam Becket Published
-
'That was the worst day of my life' - Fred Wright finishes outside time limit on Tour de France stage 11
The Bahrain Victorious rider was alone for much of Wednesday's stage after suffering early on
By Adam Becket Published
-
'I really believed I was going to die’ - Jonas Vingegaard resurrected at Tour de France
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar to win stage 11 and ignite his Tour defence
By Adam Becket Published