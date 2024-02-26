Professional cycling team attempted to sign on with mechanic dressing up as rider

Professional cycling is no stranger to skullduggery and intrigue, but an announcement from the sport's governing body, the UCI, on Monday morning, revealed a novel piece of fraud.

A press release from the UCI's Disciplinary Commission stated that the American women's Continental team Cynisca Cycling attempted to sign onto a Belgian one-day race last year using a mechanic dressed up as a rider to meet the five-person threshold.

The squad did not take part in the Argenta Classic – 2 Districtenpijl Ekeren-Deurne, but attempted to "despite not having the required number of five riders to take the start".

Cynisca, and the team's then-directeur sportif, Danny Van Haute, attempted to "deceive the Commissaires’ Panel into believing that a fifth rider was present and could take part in the event", the UCI said.

Initially, this was done by the team's four riders lying about the whereabouts of the fifth rider, who was said to be ill. When this didn't allow the team to compete, Van Haute made the team's mechanic dress up as a rider and wear a face mask, in order to sign on.

"The Disciplinary Commission found that, although only four riders were present and available to start the event, several members of the team had participated in a fraud under article 12.4.008 of the UCI Regulations by attempting to deceive the Commissaires’ Panel into believing that a fifth rider was present and could take part in the event," a UCI spokesperson said.

"The team’s Sports Director, Danny Van Haute, instructed the riders present (Anna Hicks, Cara O’Neil, Katherine Sarkisov and Claire Windsor) to lie about the whereabouts of a fifth rider – who was not physically present at the venue – when questioned by the Commissaires," they continued." The riders stated to the President of the Commissaires’ Panel that a fifth rider was present but ill.

"Then, upon being informed by the Commissaires that the team could not participate if all five riders did not sign the start sheet and take the start, Mr Van Haute instructed the team mechanic, Moira Barrett, to wear a rider’s clothes and a face mask, to present herself at the start and sign the start sheet as the team’s fifth rider."

As a result of the attempted fraud being uncovered, Van Haute has been suspended from cycling activity until the end of 2025, and hit with a fine. Barrett has been suspended from cycling until September, and fined, while Hicks, O'Neil, Sarkisov and Windsor, have all been reprimanded.

Cynisca is also suspended from the next UCI race that they were due to participate in, the UCI said. Neither Van Haute or Barrett are employed by the team in 2024, according to its website, but Windsor, Sarkisov, and O'Neil are still riders with the squad.

The decision remains subject to an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Cycling Weekly reached out to Cynisca Cycling on Monday morning, but had not received a reply by the time this story was published.