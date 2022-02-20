Remco Evenepoel takes assured overall win at Volta ao Algarve
Sergio Higuita edged out Dani Martínez to win the final stage
Remco Evenepoel sealed an assured overall victory on the final stage five, finishing in the lead group on the summit finish and having enough of a buffer on GC to celebrate as he crossed the line.
The Belgian let his rivals go as they contested the stage victory on the upper slopes, Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) edging out his Colombian compatriot Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) to take the win.
Brandon McNulty, who also finished in the lead group, finished second overall, 1-17 in arrears to Evenepoel.
More to follow...
Volta ao Algarve 2022, stage five: Lagoa to Malhão (173km)
1. Sergio Higuita (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 4-14-53
2. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at same time
3. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
4. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
6. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 22 seconds
7. Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix, at 23s
8. Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor, at 40s
9. Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, at 42s
10. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 43s
Final general classification
1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
2. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-17
3. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
