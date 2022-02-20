Remco Evenepoel takes assured overall win at Volta ao Algarve

Remco Evenepoel sealed an assured overall victory on the final stage five, finishing in the lead group on the summit finish and having enough of a buffer on GC to celebrate as he crossed the line.

The Belgian let his rivals go as they contested the stage victory on the upper slopes, Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) edging out his Colombian compatriot Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) to take the win.

Brandon McNulty, who also finished in the lead group, finished second overall, 1-17 in arrears to Evenepoel.

More to follow...

Volta ao Algarve 2022, stage five: Lagoa to Malhão (173km)

1. Sergio Higuita (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 4-14-53

2. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at same time

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

4. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

5. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

6. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 22 seconds

7. Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix, at 23s

8. Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor, at 40s

9. Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, at 42s

10. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 43s

Final general classification

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

2. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-17

3. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers