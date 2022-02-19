Remco Evenepoel wins stage four time trial and takes races lead at Volta ao Algarve

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has taken a commanding lead in the Volta ao Algarve after a dominant display in the stage four time trial.

The Belgian beat Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) by 58 seconds over the 32km course, with Ineos' Ethan Hayter third, a further eight seconds adrift.

Evenepoel now moves into the race lead, 1-06 ahead of second-place Hayter, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) moving down to third, with one stage remaining.

More to follow...

Results

Volta ao Algarve 2022, stage four (ITT): Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira (32.2km)

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 37-49

2. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, at 58 seconds

3. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1-06

4. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-11

5. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-25

6. Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic, at 1-27

7. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1-30

8. Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-38

9. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 2-09

10. Connor Swift (GBr) Arkéa-Samsic, at 2-12

General classification after stage four

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 15-20-01

2. Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1-06

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 1-25

4. Dani Martínez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1-30

5. Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ, at 1-43

6. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-51

7. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 2-08

8. Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic, at same time

9. Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, at 2-37

10. Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

