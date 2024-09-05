Stevie Williams doubles up with Tour of Britain stage three victory

Stevie Williams made his a double when he won stage three of the Tour of Britain Thursday, with an uphill sprint in Barnsley.

It came at the end of a hilly and soggy day in Yorkshire that took the riders 166km from Sheffield to the Barnsley finish.

It was a back-to-back win for Israel-Premier Tech rider Williams, who outsprinted breakaway partner Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) in Redcar on stage two, and sees him increase his overall lead to 16sec.

More to follow…