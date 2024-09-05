Stevie Williams doubles up with Tour of Britain stage three victory
The Brit triumphed in an uphill sprint at the end of a wet and attritional day
Stevie Williams made his a double when he won stage three of the Tour of Britain Thursday, with an uphill sprint in Barnsley.
It came at the end of a hilly and soggy day in Yorkshire that took the riders 166km from Sheffield to the Barnsley finish.
It was a back-to-back win for Israel-Premier Tech rider Williams, who outsprinted breakaway partner Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) in Redcar on stage two, and sees him increase his overall lead to 16sec.
More to follow…
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
