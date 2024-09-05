Stevie Williams doubles up with Tour of Britain stage three victory

The Brit triumphed in an uphill sprint at the end of a wet and attritional day

Stevie Williams wins stage three 2024 Tour of Britain Men
(Image credit: SWPix / Simon Wilkinson)
By
published
in News

Stevie Williams made his a double when he won stage three of the Tour of Britain Thursday, with an uphill sprint in Barnsley.

It came at the end of a hilly and soggy day in Yorkshire that took the riders 166km from Sheffield to the Barnsley finish.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest