Tadej Pogačar's team fear Remco Evenepoel masterclass in Tour de France time trial

"I think to be with the top two on the Galibier will motivate him for a time trial," DS Matxin Fernandez warns that world champion could claw back substantial time in stage seven test

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Tadej Pogačar may be sitting comfortably at the top of the Tour de France general classification, but his team management at UAE Team Emirates have warned that stage seven’s time trial could suddenly see the tables turned on the Slovenian. 

After winning in Valloire on stage four with an assault on the slopes of the Col du Galibier, Pogačar currently has a buffer of 45 seconds over Soudal Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel, the wearer of the white jersey, and 50 seconds over last year’s Tour winner, Visma-Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard

