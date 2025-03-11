'Today was just perfect' - Jonathan Milan continues sprint dominance with victory on Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2

Lidl-Trek rider earns his fourth win of the season

Jonathan Milan wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Known for his near 2,000-watt peak power, Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) added another sprint victory to his palmarès on Tuesday, winning stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Italian won by a comfortable three bike lengths or so ahead of Tudor’s Maikel Zijlaard to crown his fourth sprint victory of the season. Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) came third.

Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

