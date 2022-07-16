Tour de France 2022 stage 15 preview: A Carcassonne sprint finish without Cavendish
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 15
Stage 15 of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Rodez and finishes in Carcassonne.
Today’s stage has enough rolls to give the breakaway hope but not enough to impede the chase of the sprinters’ teams. Who will prevail?
When is stage 15 of the Tour de France taking place?
The Tour de France stage 15 takes place on Sunday, July 17 starting at 12:15 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:51 BST.
How long is stage 15 of the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stage 15 will be 202.5 km long.
Tour de France stage 15: expected timings
|Route
|Distance to go
|Anticipated Time (BST)
|Rodez
|202.5km
|12:15
|Saint - Ferreol
|55.5km
|15:35
|Carcassonne
|0km
|16:51
Tour de France stage 15 route
Rather than sending the riders on a direct southerly route through the rugged Montagne Noire to reach Carcassonne, race director Thierry Gouvenou has opted for something much more straightforward. The riders should have the wind in their favour as they begin their approach to Carcassonne from the north-west. The finish is the same one as last year’s, when Mark Cavendish claimed his 34th stage win, tying with Eddy Merckx for the record.
Useful Tour de France 2022 resources
- Tour de France 2022 route
- Tour de France 2022 standings
- Tour de France 2022 start list
- Tour de France 2022 key stages
- How to watch the 2022 Tour de France
- Past winners of the Tour de France
- Tour de France leader's jerseys
- Tour de France winning bikes
Tour de France stage 15: what to expect
This shouldn’t be as testing a challenge as last year’s stage into Carcassonne, where the wind, heat and small, twisting roads made for a very difficult finale. There is a chance of crosswinds in the second half of the stage, but this should boil down to a simple contest between the sprinters’ teams and the breakaway. The former will be under orders to prevent more than a handful of riders getting into the break, and that should enable them to complete a successful pursuit, resulting in a bunch finish below Carcassonne’s spectacular citadel.
Tour de France stage 15: riders to watch
Until Cavendish’s victory last year, Carcassonne had a tradition for favouring breakaway winners. Magnus Cort (2018) and Yaroslav Popovych (2005), the two previous victors, had both been part of small groups. However, there’s so much strength and depth to the line-up of sprinters this year that it’s hard to foresee the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan and Jasper Philipsen allowing this opportunity to slip by.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
Michael Matthews gambles and surprises by climbing to first Tour de France stage win in five years
BikeExchange-Jayco rider attacks from break and triumphs on steep finish up to Mende
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘He came to me and said Jumbo are struggling’ - Tadej Pogačar seeks alliance with Geraint Thomas
With a depleted team the UAE Emirates leader was looking for allies on stage 14, he didn’t find them at Ineos Grenadiers
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Michael Matthews gambles and surprises by climbing to first Tour de France stage win in five years
BikeExchange-Jayco rider attacks from break and triumphs on steep finish up to Mende
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘He came to me and said Jumbo are struggling’ - Tadej Pogačar seeks alliance with Geraint Thomas
With a depleted team the UAE Emirates leader was looking for allies on stage 14, he didn’t find them at Ineos Grenadiers
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Michael Matthews wins stage 14 of the Tour de France
Australian wins from the break on a fast-paced day of racing
By Dane Cash • Published
-
Caleb Ewan slams commissaires after Tour de France fine: 'They have no idea what’s going on'
Alpecin-Fenix's sports director Christophe Roodhooft was fined for pacing the Australian
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
‘It's not been a great Tour for the sprinters’ - Caleb Ewan rues bad luck at the Tour de France after heavy crash on stage 13
Lotto Soudal sprinter involved in nasty crash with a teammate midway through stage into Saint-Étienne
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Fred Wright ‘gutted’ but still smiling after second place on Tour de France stage 13
Londoner missed out to classics specialist Mads Pedersen
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Mads Pedersen keeps red and white party going: Three stage wins in four days at Tour de France for Denmark
Trek-Segafredo rider the latest to win after Magnus Cort and Jonas Vingegaard set the scene
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 stage 14 preview: A day of punchy climbs
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 14
By Peter Cossins • Published