Tour de France 2022 stage 19 preview
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 19
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Stage 19 of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Castelnau-Magnoac and finishes in Cahors.
A typical transition stage away from the mountains and towards the race’s final time trial tomorrow gives the penultimate chance for the sprinters – those who survived the Pyrenees at least.
When is stage 19 of the Tour de France taking place?
The Tour de France stage 19 takes place on Friday, July 22 starting at 12:15 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:32 BST.
How long is stage 19 of the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stage 19 will be 188.3 km long.
Tour de France stage 19: expected timings
|Route
|Distance to go
|Anticipated Time (BST)
|Castelnau-Magnoac
|188.3km
|12:15
|Auch
|149.9km
|13:07
|Côte de Saint-Daunès
|35.7km
|13:43
|Cahors
|0km
|16:32
Tour de France stage 19 route
Starting in Castelnau-Magnoac, it runs north and slightly eastwards, passing through Auch on the way to the finish in Cahors. It’s flat for the most part, but the wind could be a factor in what is very open terrain. There are a few rolls towards the finish in the low hills of the Quercy region that was once part of England.
Useful Tour de France 2022 resources
- Tour de France 2022 route
- Tour de France 2022 standings
- Tour de France 2022 start list
- Tour de France 2022 key stages
- How to watch the Tour de France 2022 on TV
- How to watch the 2022 Tour de France
- Past winners of the Tour de France
- Tour de France leader's jerseys
- Tour de France winning bikes
Tour de France stage 19: what to expect
There’s sure to be a big battle to get into the day’s break, especially as it often goes the distance on days like this when the jersey competitions are all but decided and the sprinters’ teams are weakened by fatigue and the loss of key domestiques. Last year’s equivalent stage to Libourne was a good example of how it could play out, with 20 riders in the break, Matej Mohorič ultimately the strongest of them. There is a but, though. Given the number of sprinters in the field, will they be happy shrugging off this opportunity, especially as some will be desperate for a win too?
Tour de France stage 19: riders to watch
A glance back at the results of recent Tour stages of this type reveals that Team DSM tend to be well to the fore. Søren Kragh Andersen won on the equivalent day in 2019, while Casper Pedersen (last year) and Nikias Arndt (2017) have also gone close. Matej Mohorič is another breakaway specialist who’ll be closely watched. However, if the sprinters are keen, we could see an enthralling preview of what’s likely to be in store on the Champs-Élysées, with Fabio Jakobsen, Caleb Ewan and Dylan Groenewegen front and centre.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling Weekly, Cycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.
-
-
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 18 on Hautacam to increase gap to Tadej Pogačar in second place
Danish rider wins a second stage to increase his grip on the overall lead ahead of Pogačar
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Kaitlin Armstrong pleads ‘not guilty’ to charge of first-degree murder of Moriah Wilson
Armstrong was captured in Costa Rica after more than 40 days on the run from US authorities
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 18 on Hautacam to increase gap to Tadej Pogačar in second place
Danish rider wins a second stage to increase his grip on the overall lead ahead of Pogačar
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Chris Froome out of Tour de France after positive Covid-19 test result
Four-time winner and third on Alpe d’Huez stage forced to abandon on stage 18
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'The race will explode': Tadej Pogačar and his team promise drama on final Tour de France Pyrenean showdown
The Slovenian has to overturn a 2-18 deficit to the Dane
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
As 'D-Day' at the Tour de France looms, can the unstoppable Pogačar move the immovable Vingegaard?
The reigning champion only has two real chances left to take back 2-19 on his Danish challenger
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Geraint Thomas consolidates Tour de France podium spot
Ineos Grenadiers captain accepts that overturning advantage of Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogačar will be 'hard'
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Tears as Fabio Jakobsen makes Tour de France time cut by 15 seconds: 'We had to leave him alone on the last climb'
Should the sprinter survive the final day in the mountains he has two chances at winning again
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 stage 18 preview: potential fireworks from Pogacar on the Hautacam
All you need to know about the route, timings, and what to expect from stage 18
By Peter Cossins • Published
-
All of the riders and staff fined at the Tour de France up to stage 17
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published