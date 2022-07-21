Tour de France 2022 stage 19 preview

Stage 19 of the Tour de France 2022 starts in Castelnau-Magnoac and finishes in Cahors.

A typical transition stage away from the mountains and towards the race’s final time trial tomorrow gives the penultimate chance for the sprinters – those who survived the Pyrenees at least.

When is stage 19 of the Tour de France taking place? The Tour de France stage 19 takes place on Friday, July 22 starting at 12:15 BST with an anticipated finish time of 16:32 BST.

How long is stage 19 of the Tour de France? The Tour de France stage 19 will be 188.3 km long.

Tour de France stage 19: expected timings

Route Distance to go Anticipated Time (BST) Castelnau-Magnoac 188.3km 12:15 Auch 149.9km 13:07 Côte de Saint-Daunès 35.7km 13:43 Cahors 0km 16:32

Tour de France stage 19 route

(Image credit: Tour de France)

Starting in Castelnau-Magnoac, it runs north and slightly eastwards, passing through Auch on the way to the finish in Cahors. It’s flat for the most part, but the wind could be a factor in what is very open terrain. There are a few rolls towards the finish in the low hills of the Quercy region that was once part of England.

Tour de France stage 19: what to expect

There’s sure to be a big battle to get into the day’s break, especially as it often goes the distance on days like this when the jersey competitions are all but decided and the sprinters’ teams are weakened by fatigue and the loss of key domestiques. Last year’s equivalent stage to Libourne was a good example of how it could play out, with 20 riders in the break, Matej Mohorič ultimately the strongest of them. There is a but, though. Given the number of sprinters in the field, will they be happy shrugging off this opportunity, especially as some will be desperate for a win too?

Tour de France stage 19: riders to watch

A glance back at the results of recent Tour stages of this type reveals that Team DSM tend to be well to the fore. Søren Kragh Andersen won on the equivalent day in 2019, while Casper Pedersen (last year) and Nikias Arndt (2017) have also gone close. Matej Mohorič is another breakaway specialist who’ll be closely watched. However, if the sprinters are keen, we could see an enthralling preview of what’s likely to be in store on the Champs-Élysées, with Fabio Jakobsen, Caleb Ewan and Dylan Groenewegen front and centre.