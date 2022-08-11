Vuelta a España 2022 start list: All the riders expected to line up at the Spanish Grand Tour

Three-time winner Primož Roglič and recent Giro d'Italia victor Jai Hindley are both expected to start the 77th edition of the race

Primoz Roglic Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

The Vuelta a España 2022 begins on Friday 19 August, with 184 riders across 23 teams set to take to the start line for the 77th edition of the race, before concluding in the Spanish capital of Madrid, on Sunday 11 September.

While none of the teams are confirmed yet, speculation has intensified surrounding who will be starting the first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands. 

Naturally, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is expected to start the Vuelta, with the aim of winning the Spanish Grand Tour for the fourth time in a row.

Previous champions Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are all likely to join Roglič in starting the race, with Valverde appearing in his final Grand Tour before retiring at the end of the year.

A crop of new contenders for the Vuelta crown are set to be in attendance this year, though, principally Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) fresh from winning Giro d'Italia in May. He will be joined by Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Ineos Grenadiers pair Richard Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov in challenging for the red leader's jersey. 

Elsewhere, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has recovered from his Liège–Bastogne–Liège crash in the spring, and has expressed his desire to race at the Vuelta as he continues his comeback from what seemed a season-ending injury. The Frenchman will likely target stage wins, as well as helping his teammate Evenepoel towards the GC.

The points classification is expected to be contested by riders such as Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Pascal Akermann (UAE Team Emirates), but without a stand out sprinter on the provisional start list, plenty of points and potential wins are up for grabs. 

As usual, the mountains classification is anyone's guess, while the young rider classification will likely see the winner of Evenepoel and Almeida top the standings. 

The provisional start list for the Vuelta a España 2022 is below, and will be updated as and when teams release their squads for the race. 

Vuelta a España 2022 provisional start list

Bora-Hansgrohe

PALZER Anton
KELDERMAN Wilco
BUCHMANN Emanuel
HIGUITA Sergio
HINDLEY Jai
PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
FABBRO Matteo

Jumbo-Visma

DENNIS Rohan
KUSS Sepp
AFFINI Edoardo
ROGLIČ Primož
GESINK Robert
BOUWMAN Koen
TEUNISSEN Mike

Cofidis

IZAGIRRE Ion
FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
COQUARD Bryan
BIDARD François
ARMÉE Sander
HERRADA José
HERRADA Jesús

AG2R Citroën

PETERS Nans
CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
GODON Dorian
VENDRAME Andrea
BOUCHARD Geoffrey
O'CONNOR Ben

Lotto-Soudal

DE GENDT Thomas
VAN GILS Maxim
VANHOUCKE Harm
CRAS Steff
SWEENY Harry

Israel-Premier Tech

EINHORN Itamar
DE MARCHI Alessandro
FROOME Chris

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

PETILLI Simone
THIJSSEN Gerben
BAKELANTS Jan
POZZOVIVO Domenico
JOHANSEN Julius
HIRT Jan
DEVRIENDT Tom
MEINTJES Louis

Ineos Grenadiers

DE PLUS Laurens
CARAPAZ Richard
VAN BAARLE Dylan
SIVAKOV Pavel
FRAILE Omar
RODRÍGUEZ Carlos
HAYTER Ethan

Movistar 

RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
MAS Enric
ERVITI Imanol
OLIVEIRA Nelson
ARCAS Jorge
MAS Lluís
VERONA Carlos
SOSA Iván Ramiro
PEDRERO Antonio
ROJAS José Joaquín
VALVERDE Alejandro

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

MASNADA Fausto
DEVENYNS Dries
EVENEPOEL Remco
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
VAN WILDER Ilan
VERVAEKE Louis
CAVAGNA Rémi

UAE Team Emirates

MCNULTY Brandon
POLANC Jan
ALMEIDA João
ACKERMANN Pascal
SOLER Marc

BikeExchange-Jayco

YATES Simon
GROVES Kaden
KANGERT Tanel
HAMILTON Lucas

Groupama-FDJ

MOLARD Rudy
ARMIRAIL Bruno
PACHER Quentin
STEWART Jake
REICHENBACH Sébastien

Astana Qazaqstan

ROMO Javier
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
DE LA CRUZ David
NIBALI Vincenzo

DSM

ARNDT Nikias
KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn
DENZ Nico
COMBAUD Romain
ARENSMAN Thymen
HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby
PEDERSEN Casper
NIEUWENHUIS Joris
KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
DONOVAN Mark
STORK Florian

Bahrain-Victorious

BILBAO Pello
LANDA Mikel
MÄDER Gino
ARASHIRO Yukiya
POELS Wout
HAIG Jack

Trek-Segafredo

PELLAUD Simon
BRUSTENGA Marc
LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
TIBERI Antonio
ABERASTURI Jon
GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
BERNARD Julien

EF Education-EasyPost

CHAVES Esteban
URÁN Rigoberto
PADUN Mark
CARTHY Hugh

Alpecin-Deceuninck

DE TIER Floris
VERMEERSCH Gianni
VINE Jay
MEURISSE Xandro
MERLIER Tim
STANNARD Robert

Arkéa Samsic

GESBERT Élie
DECLERCQ Benjamin
FLÓREZ Miguel Eduardo
ANACONA Winner
QUINTANA Nairo

Burgos-BH

PEÑALVER Manuel
NAVARRO Daniel
CABEDO Óscar
MADRAZO Ángel
DÍAZ José Manuel
OKAMIKA Ander
EZQUERRA Jesús
BOL Jetse

Equipo Kern Pharma

PARRA José Félix
CASTRILLO Jaime
CARRETERO Héctor
ADRIÀ Roger
ŘEPA Vojtěch
GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
BERRADE Urko
RUIZ Ibon
MIQUEL Pau
GALVÁN Francisco

Euskaltel-Euskadi

AZURMENDI Ibai
CANAL Carlos
IRIBAR Unai
MATÉ Luis Ángel
AZPARREN Xabier Mikel
BOU Joan
MARTÍN Gotzon
JUARISTI Txomin
ANGULO Antonio
BIZKARRA Mikel
CUADRADO Unai
ITURRIA Mikel

