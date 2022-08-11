Vuelta a España 2022 start list: All the riders expected to line up at the Spanish Grand Tour

The Vuelta a España 2022 begins on Friday 19 August, with 184 riders across 23 teams set to take to the start line for the 77th edition of the race, before concluding in the Spanish capital of Madrid, on Sunday 11 September.

While none of the teams are confirmed yet, speculation has intensified surrounding who will be starting the first stage in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Naturally, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is expected to start the Vuelta, with the aim of winning the Spanish Grand Tour for the fourth time in a row.

Previous champions Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are all likely to join Roglič in starting the race, with Valverde appearing in his final Grand Tour before retiring at the end of the year.

A crop of new contenders for the Vuelta crown are set to be in attendance this year, though, principally Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) fresh from winning Giro d'Italia in May. He will be joined by Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Ineos Grenadiers pair Richard Carapaz and Pavel Sivakov in challenging for the red leader's jersey.

Elsewhere, Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has recovered from his Liège–Bastogne–Liège crash in the spring, and has expressed his desire to race at the Vuelta as he continues his comeback from what seemed a season-ending injury. The Frenchman will likely target stage wins, as well as helping his teammate Evenepoel towards the GC.

The points classification is expected to be contested by riders such as Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Pascal Akermann (UAE Team Emirates), but without a stand out sprinter on the provisional start list, plenty of points and potential wins are up for grabs.

As usual, the mountains classification is anyone's guess, while the young rider classification will likely see the winner of Evenepoel and Almeida top the standings.

The provisional start list for the Vuelta a España 2022 is below, and will be updated as and when teams release their squads for the race.

Vuelta a España 2022 provisional start list

Bora-Hansgrohe

PALZER Anton

KELDERMAN Wilco

BUCHMANN Emanuel

HIGUITA Sergio

HINDLEY Jai

PÖSTLBERGER Lukas

FABBRO Matteo

Jumbo-Visma

DENNIS Rohan

KUSS Sepp

AFFINI Edoardo

ROGLIČ Primož

GESINK Robert

BOUWMAN Koen

TEUNISSEN Mike

Cofidis

IZAGIRRE Ion

FERNÁNDEZ Rubén

COQUARD Bryan

BIDARD François

ARMÉE Sander

HERRADA José

HERRADA Jesús

AG2R Citroën

PETERS Nans

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

GODON Dorian

VENDRAME Andrea

BOUCHARD Geoffrey

O'CONNOR Ben

Lotto-Soudal

DE GENDT Thomas

VAN GILS Maxim

VANHOUCKE Harm

CRAS Steff

SWEENY Harry

Israel-Premier Tech

EINHORN Itamar

DE MARCHI Alessandro

FROOME Chris

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

PETILLI Simone

THIJSSEN Gerben

BAKELANTS Jan

POZZOVIVO Domenico

JOHANSEN Julius

HIRT Jan

DEVRIENDT Tom

MEINTJES Louis

Ineos Grenadiers

DE PLUS Laurens

CARAPAZ Richard

VAN BAARLE Dylan

SIVAKOV Pavel

FRAILE Omar

RODRÍGUEZ Carlos

HAYTER Ethan

Movistar

RODRÍGUEZ Óscar

MAS Enric

ERVITI Imanol

OLIVEIRA Nelson

ARCAS Jorge

MAS Lluís

VERONA Carlos

SOSA Iván Ramiro

PEDRERO Antonio

ROJAS José Joaquín

VALVERDE Alejandro

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

MASNADA Fausto

DEVENYNS Dries

EVENEPOEL Remco

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

VAN WILDER Ilan

VERVAEKE Louis

CAVAGNA Rémi

UAE Team Emirates

MCNULTY Brandon

POLANC Jan

ALMEIDA João

ACKERMANN Pascal

SOLER Marc

BikeExchange-Jayco

YATES Simon

GROVES Kaden

KANGERT Tanel

HAMILTON Lucas

Groupama-FDJ

MOLARD Rudy

ARMIRAIL Bruno

PACHER Quentin

STEWART Jake

REICHENBACH Sébastien

Astana Qazaqstan

ROMO Javier

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel

DE LA CRUZ David

NIBALI Vincenzo

DSM

ARNDT Nikias

KRAGH ANDERSEN Asbjørn

DENZ Nico

COMBAUD Romain

ARENSMAN Thymen

HVIDEBERG Jonas Iversby

PEDERSEN Casper

NIEUWENHUIS Joris

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

DONOVAN Mark

STORK Florian

Bahrain-Victorious

BILBAO Pello

LANDA Mikel

MÄDER Gino

ARASHIRO Yukiya

POELS Wout

HAIG Jack

Trek-Segafredo

PELLAUD Simon

BRUSTENGA Marc

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro

TIBERI Antonio

ABERASTURI Jon

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

BERNARD Julien

EF Education-EasyPost

CHAVES Esteban

URÁN Rigoberto

PADUN Mark

CARTHY Hugh

Alpecin-Deceuninck

DE TIER Floris

VERMEERSCH Gianni

VINE Jay

MEURISSE Xandro

MERLIER Tim

STANNARD Robert

Arkéa Samsic

GESBERT Élie

DECLERCQ Benjamin

FLÓREZ Miguel Eduardo

ANACONA Winner

QUINTANA Nairo

Burgos-BH

PEÑALVER Manuel

NAVARRO Daniel

CABEDO Óscar

MADRAZO Ángel

DÍAZ José Manuel

OKAMIKA Ander

EZQUERRA Jesús

BOL Jetse

Equipo Kern Pharma

PARRA José Félix

CASTRILLO Jaime

CARRETERO Héctor

ADRIÀ Roger

ŘEPA Vojtěch

GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl

BERRADE Urko

RUIZ Ibon

MIQUEL Pau

GALVÁN Francisco

Euskaltel-Euskadi

AZURMENDI Ibai

CANAL Carlos

IRIBAR Unai

MATÉ Luis Ángel

AZPARREN Xabier Mikel

BOU Joan

MARTÍN Gotzon

JUARISTI Txomin

ANGULO Antonio

BIZKARRA Mikel

CUADRADO Unai

ITURRIA Mikel