David Millar was a doper. He served a two-year ban from 2004, before returning to racing and becoming a passionate spokesman for clean cycling. He competed at the top level until his retirement in 2014.

Millar divides his cycling life into three chapters: doping, post-doping and post-racing, hence the Chpt3 label of his clothing brand. And the 19 dashes which form a detail on Chpt3 clothing reference his years of racing and his future. The name of the Chpt3 Monzamilano jersey refers to the start and end points of the final time trial of the 2011 Giro d’Italia, won by Millar.

Chpt3 clothing is made by Castelli, but rather than being just a different colour scheme on the brand’s standard pieces, it has its own design aesthetic and details. For a start the Chpt3 Monzamilano jersey’s full length zip is metal, something almost unheard of in a modern cycling jersey. There’s a faux-leather puller too.

Other details on the Chpt3 Monzamilano jersey include sewn-on labels on the rear pockets and inside the collar, complete with the Castelli scorpion as well as Chpt3’s logo. Sewn into the bottom hem at the back is a thin strip of black reflective material, for a bit more visibility. And the fourth valuables pocket has a metal zip too.

So the Chpt3 Monzamilano jersey is designed more for relaxed riding than out-and-out racing. The fit too allows more room than most of Castelli’s own line. A size 39 (Millar’s clothing is sized in inches rather than just S/M/L) was quite roomy on me in length, in the body and particularly in the sleeves, but without being flappy. The collar comes up high and close and there’s an internal zip guard.

It’s a cut designed as much for the café stop as the ride, although there’s a seam across the lower part of the front panel to shorten it and make sure that the fit is good when riding. The fabric used is a technical polyester, but it’s opaque and has a comfortable, soft touch.

Chpt3’s colours are muted too, with the Chpt3 Monzamilano coming in “Scottish grey”, but with a collection of zigzag lines across it. There are matching bibshorts, with Castelli’s Progetto X2 Air pad, as well as cap, socks, baselayer and musette.

You can buy Chpt3 clothing from a number of bike retailers around the world as well as direct from the brand’s and Castelli’s websites.

Verdict The Chpt3 Monzamilano has a quality feel and detailing, with features like metal zips that you don’t often see. It’s targeted more at non-competitive riding and sportives, with quite a generous cut, rather than being designed for out-and-out performance.