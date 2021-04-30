Team NTT
Team NTT Pro Cycling, formerly known as Dimension Data, are the first major competitive cycling squad to be based in Africa, and raced as a WorldTour team for the first time in 2016. They also have strong links with the Qhubeka charity, providing bicycles to less developed areas of Africa.
Having performed as a UCI Professional Continental-level squad from 2013-15, the team steadily earned wildcard places in some of the biggest races. They paid back the invites with victories and exciting performances that thrust the team and its riders into the limelight and made them a fan favourite.
The team made its Grand Tour debut in 2014 at the Vuelta a España. As well as returning to that race in 2015, the team were also invited to Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Flèche Wallone and the daddy of them all, the Tour de France.
Since then, the team has won numerous stages in all three Grand Tours, most notably in 2016 when Mark Cavendish sprinted to four stages at the 2016 Tour.
The last three years have seen lacklustre performances across the roster, with limited WorldTour wins. Having lost Cavendish in 2019, the team was re-branded Team NTT. Bjarne Riis has been appointed team manager and promising talents like Victor Campenaerts and Samuele Battistella fill the 2020 roster.
