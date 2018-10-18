Watch: Seven of the hottest aero bikes for 2019

Following the great summer of bike launches we’ve just had, we’ve decided to pull together a list of the hottest aero bikes for 2019.

From the Cannondale SystemSix, to the Trek Madone and the Specialized S-Works Venge to the Ridley Noah, this video features seven seriously hot aero road bikes.

There’s also some innovative new tech on display. For example, the unique BMC Timemachine storage box, or Cannondale’s new partnership with Power2Max where you can pay an additional price to upgrade your bike with a power meter. There’s even a Trek Madone newly equipped with Trek’s IsoSpeed dampening technology.

It’s safe to say that 2019 probably offers some of the most exciting and interesting changes to happen to the Aero bike genre.