Ridley reveals details of the new Noah Fast ridden by André Greipel at the Tour de France

New aero bike comes in disc and rim brake options

We first spotted the new Ridley Noah Fast at the Tour de Suisse, when New Lotto-Soudal were riding an as-yet-unnamed new bike.

Now Ridley has given us the new bike’s name – Noah Fast – and other details of the aero machine being ridden by André Greipel at the Tour de France.

The Noah Fast comes in both rim brake and disc brake variants. Ridley says that it’s the result of months of CFD computer modelling as well as testing at its on-site wind tunnel in Belgium. Ridley says that the Noah Fast weighs around 250g less than the older Noah, with the entire bike weighing under 7kg with rim brakes and around 500g more with discs.

Ridley says that it has designed the fork-to-frame interface to be as smooth as possible and limit drag at a range of wind yaw angles. Like the Pinarello Dogma F10, the fork blades include wings at the dropouts to smooth airflow. In the disc brake bike, Ridley says that it has integrated the thru-axles so that they don’t interrupt the airflow.

Other aero details include a seat post clamp that is integrated into the frame, out of the airflow and protected by a cover.

The Noah Fast comes with its own aerobar with a super-sleek profile. Ridley says that there are stem length options between 90mm and 140mm, while its 3mm, 5mm and 10mm aero spacers let you change the bar height in 1mm increments. Cabling is fully internal through the bar and stem from the lever to the brakes and mechs for the disc version, with an external front brake cable when rim braked.

Ridley also stresses the Noah Fast’s ease of assembly, citing 2 minutes or less to replace the cables, thanks to continuous outers through the frame.

The Noah Fast Disc retails at €7899 and comes with Shimano Ultegra Di2 and Ridley’s own brand Forza R45 carbon wheelset. The rim brake Noah Fast will cost €7399, also with Ultegra Di2 and Forza R45 carbon wheels.