Pro bikes: Nairo Quintana’s Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (video)

This is the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX that multiple Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana is using for the 2018 season.

For 2018 Quintana’s bike remains largely unchanged from last year, aside from the paint job which has changed from dark blue to light blue with the gloss finish remaining to make the job of keeping the bike clean that little bit easier.

The most notable thing about Quintana’s Canyon Ultimate CF SLX is its size. The diminutive Colombian climber is only 5′ 5″ and so rides an extra small frame with a 52.2cm stack and a 37.8cm reach. However he is also using Canyon’s integrated bar and stem with the equivalent of a 120mm stem – much longer than the 100mm stem he’s used in previous years.

Despite having both the Canyon Aeroad and Ultimate, Quintana insists on opting for the Ultimate. Quintana rides an XS frame, meaning that there is no issue in getting both bikes to the 6.8kg UCI weight limit. This is therefore an interesting choice because Canyon suggests the difference between the two bikes is almost 20 watts in drag.

>>> Pro bikes: Peter Sagan’s beautiful Specialized S-Works Venge (video)

To put this into context canyon has calculated that for a pro, travelling at 25kph a 20 watt aero advantage is equivalent to 0.9kg weight advantage on Mont Ventoux even on a 7.3% gradient. Quintana’s choice is likely to based around other factors, such as perceived comfort and cross wind stability.

The bike is fitted with a Power2Max power meter, Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset and Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels

The rest of the finishing kit is standard team issue. The tyres are 25mm Continental Competition Pro Ltd tubular tyres, Look Keo Carbon pedals, the saddle is a carbon braided Fizik Antares R1, the bottle cages Elite Cannibals and the handlebars 42mm-wide Canyon H32 Ergos.