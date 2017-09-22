Elena Pirrone adds junior road race world title to time trial win (video)

Elena Pirrone makes it two out of two at the UCI World Championships in Bergen, Norway, claiming both time trial and road race wins

Italian Elena Pirrone won the junior women’s road race at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway, on Friday.

Pirrone adds the road race world title to her time trial title, making a clean sweep for Italy in the junior women’s events.

Pirrone put in a long-range solo attack in the rain to finish ahead of the chasing pack, giving herself enough time to celebrate her memorable double victory.

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Denmark) led home the peloton, with Letizia Paternoster giving Italy another medal in third.

Great Britain’s Pfeiffer Georgi backed up her seventh place in the individual time trial with sixth in the road race, finishing in the bunch.

The junior women completed four laps of the Bergen circuit, totalling 76.4km. Each lap included the Salmon Hill climb.

The 2017 UCI Road World Championships continue on Friday with the under-23 men’s road race.

Result

UCI Road World Championships 2017, junior women’s road race, 76.4km

1. Elena Pirrone (Italy), in 2-06-17

2. Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Denmark), at 12 seconds

3. Letizia Paternoster (Italy)

4. Mariia Novolodskaia (Russia)

5. Jade Wiel (France)

6. Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain)

7. Clara Copponi (France)

8. Simone Boilard (Canada)

9. Ann-Sofie Harsch (Luxembourg)

10. Evita Muzic (France), all at same time