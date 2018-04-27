Former American pro rider Jacquelyn Crowell dies aged 30

Crowell loses five year battle with cancer

Former professional rider Jacquelyn Crowell has died aged 30 after losing her battle with cancer.

Crowell, who was a professional rider with Team Type 1, Exergy-Twenty16, and UnitedHealthcare between 2009 and 2014, died on Wednesday just two months after her 30th birthday.

The American rider was diagnosed with a rare type of brain tumour in 2013, which doctors were able to remove before Crowell underwent chemotherapy and further treatment.

She continued to train and race, coming close to getting a spot in the US team pursuit squad at the 2016 Olympics and competing in the 2015 Tour of California invitational individual time trial. However she continued to suffer from her illness, and was forced to retire in 2016.

Most recently Crowell had been working at a velodrome in East Point in her home state of Georgia, helping to coach junior and youth riders.

Figures across American cycling have paid tribute to Crowell, with USA Cycling saying that she “made a huge impact on the cycling community as well as the fight to cure cancer. She will be greatly missed and we send our deepest sympathies to her friends, family, and teammates.”

Tour of California organisers also gave their condolences to Crowells’s family, saying that “Jackie Crowell has shown us the true meaning of passion, perseverance, and courage throughout her life’s journey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and those who have been graced with her presence. She will be missed, but never forgotten.”