Keep track of your bike for less today! Two genius products—the Muc-Off Stealth AirTag holder and Apple AirTags, both with deep discounts

An Apple AirTag is a brilliant way to track your bike, should the worst happen. AirTags are becoming increasingly popular among cyclists, as one of the best GPS bike trackers, especially among those who travel with their bikes. Allowing them to see the exact location of your pride and joy anywhere in the world by using the "Find My" network feature on an iPhone.

However, the common bike thief isn't as dumb as we think, and if you don't place your AirTag discreetly enough, there is a good chance it could be found and disposed of. Or worse, as I read recently, you'll end up tracking something that isn't your bike.

One ingenious way to hide an AirTag is by using the super stealthy Muc-Off AirTag holder. It places the GPS tracker inside your wheel, pairing it with a Muc-Off Tubeless Valve (which is incidentally one of the best tubeless valves) and means nobody would ever know it was there – increasing your chances of recovering your bike in the event of theft or it going walkabout at the airport.

Currently, during the Muc-Off Summer Sale, you can enjoy 25% off everything on the site, including the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder and Valve Kit, which is now reduced from $44.99 to just $33.74. It's a significant saving; however, it's not much use without an Apple AirTag. Fortunately, they are also discounted on Amazon, with a four-pack reduced from $99 to $69.99, or a single unit now down to $22.99 from $29.

These discounts combined mean you can protect your bike at a fraction of the cost. If you buy the four-pack, it equates to just $17 per AirTag – a bargain that gives you added peace of mind for your bike's security.

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless AirTag Holder: The Tubeless AirTag holder discreetly hides a tracker inside your wheel, pairing with the included Muc-Off Tubeless Valve. This allows you to track down your bike in the event of theft, using the "Find My" iPhone app to locate it.

Apple AirTag: With almost 40,000 reviews on Amazon alone, the Apple AirTag is one of the most popular GPS trackers on the market.

The Muc-Off Summer Sale has a brilliant 25% off across the site, so there are plenty of bargains to be grabbed from the best chain lubes to the bike-specific pressure washers, and all your favourite bike maintenance products, with that enticing 25% discount.

The chosen deals are from US sites, but Muc-Off UK is also offering the same 25% discounts, and Amazon UK has up to 25% off Apple AirTags as well.

Below, you'll also find AirTag deals from other retailers, which show the best prices in your territory.