Tweets of the week: Adam Blythe, Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Alberto Contador, Alex Howes, Marcel Sieberg, and more

1. El Pistolero cracks out his trademark celebration

2. DJ Froome with the tunes

👀🎶 #cycling #Tenerife A post shared by Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:08am PDT

3. Anything to make cycling more like F1 should be swiftly nipped in the bud

4. Alex Howes has his take on Lawson Craddock’s crash at the Tour of the Basque Country

5. Terrible, terrible joke

6. How cool is this!

7. “I’m Bram Tankink, could I be wearing any more clothes?”

8. Nope, we’ve got no idea either…

9. Fair to say that Evie Richards was pretty pleased with her silver medal at the Commonwealth games

10. Adam Blythe (left) showing off his beach body

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.