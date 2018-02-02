Tweets of the week: Rohan Dennis, Bob Jungels, Chris Froome and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Rohan Dennis, Bob Jungels, and Chris Froome

1. Get back to work, Ben

2. Well he did win the thing

3. Abergavenny looks a lot nicer than when I last visited

Down downtown 👌 #Abergavenny A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) on Jan 26, 2018 at 1:13pm PST

4. Cheer up, Dan

5. Back in the days where Great Britain raced in lime green…

6. You won’t be saying that for long, Marcel

7. So this is why Chris Froome is racking up 270km training rides

8. The saddle bag was so shameful he’s deleted the tweet…

9. There’s something that doesn’t quite fit here

10. There are some characters out there