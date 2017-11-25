The Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc wheelset just had a massive £284 price slash – time for an upgrade?

A brilliant deal on some market leading disc brake wheels

The excellent Mavic Kysrium Pro disc wheels have had a mega price slash of £284 on the Cycle Surgery site, bringing the brilliant wheelset tumbling down in price.

The wheelset usually retails at £714 on the Cycle Surgery site, but right now they’re down to £430.

To be precise, the rear wheel is discounted by £156, down from £386 to £230, while the front one is down to £200 from £328. By our maths that’s a whopping £284 discount.

To cash in on the deal you have to buy the wheels separately, as they’re not sold together on the Cycle Surgery website.

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc rear wheel at Cycle Surgery for £230

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc front wheel at Cycle Surgery for £200

The Mavic Kysrium wheel range are considered class leaders, and the Pro Disc models are no different.

Aluminium is a brilliant material for bike parts. It strikes the perfect balance between stiffness, lightweight and comfort, and Mavic’s ISM4D technology, which keeps the rim weight down, helps with this.

The good news is all this weight weenie-ing doesn’t allow the increased braking torque to compromise the hubs and spokes. In fact, to combat this the dimensions of the spokes, and how they’re laced have been tuned accordingly, helping disperse the extra forces.

Even better, these wheels also ship with Mavic Yksion Pro 25mm tyre, saving you money on some new rubber.

Disc brakes have taken the road bike industry by storm. It’s great news, then, that companies such as Mavic are producing these excellent disc brake wheels, standing out as the perfect upgrade for your bike.

However, they’re selling like hotcakes this cyber weekend, so if you want to cash in you better do so sharpish.