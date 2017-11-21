Oakley EVZero Path Sunglasses with photochromic lens 40% off in Black Rideday sale

Evans Cycles has abandoned 'Black Friday' and gone with 'Black Rideday', slashing the price of these Oakley's to £102

Black Friday sales are in full swing – but Evans Cycles has decided to be a little bit different, instead offering its 12 days of deals under the title ‘Black Rideday’.

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Path Sunglasses – Photochromic Lens at Evans Cycles for £102

However black the skies out there are, you need cycling sunglasses – they keep grit and dirt out of your eyes just as much as they do the sun.

Oakley being the market leader when it comes to cycling sunglasses means that they’re often pricey – but the EV Zero Path glasses with photochromic lenses have been reduced from £170 to £102, representing a saving of 40%.

In our review of the EVZero Path Prizm version, we found the glasses “super-light at only 21 grams” – all we wanted in addition to our review pair was a photochromic lens – such as that fitted to the pair currently reduced.

One step better than having glasses with multiple lenses you can swap out pending the conditions, photochromic lenses change automatically to reflect your needs.

The rimless design of the EVZero glasses means they don’t get in the way of your vision, and they offer a three-point fit which holds the lenses in place without creating pressure points.

The frames are stress-resistant, but lightweight – and soft ‘earsocks’ and nose pad provide grip.

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Path Sunglasses – Photochromic Lens at Evans Cycles for £102

Read more: Oakley EVZero Path Prizm Road sunglasses review

At the heart of these glasses is a Plutonite photochromic lens offering UV Protection filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400nm, whilst also protecting your peepers from any dirt spraying up from the road.