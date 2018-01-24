Best deals at Wiggle bike shop: reduced cycling kit

Wiggle has a vast selection of deals on bikes, kit and more - here are some of the best...

Got your eye on a particular item at Wiggle but it’s just out of your price range? Don’t despair – we’ve scoured the online retailer for some of the best Wiggle deals and brought them together just for you.

Wiggle was not always the massive cycling retailer you know and love.

It first started out selling any bits and bobs that moved (hence the name). The initial office was located in the backroom of a Portsmouth bike shop and it wasn’t long before the company decided bikes were the way to go. Since then it has outshone a lot of internet competitors with some massive deals.

Here are some of the best sale items we’ve spotted…

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL tubular wheelset, Haute Route – was £1900, now £949.99

At a claimed 1.19kg, these all-carbon Mavic tubular wheels will help your climbing and racing, even if you’re not heading for the Haute Route. They’ve got Mavic’s patented iTgMAX brake tracks and InstantDrive freehub. We’ve really rated the clincher version of Mavic’s deeper section Cosmic Pro Carbon SL wheelset, the disc version of which is also on offer at the same price.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL tubular wheelset, Haute Route for £949.99

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL clincher disc wheelset, Haute Route for £949.99

Lizard Skins DSP bar tape – was £37, now from £25.49

Winter can be hard on your bar tape; it usually ends up mucky and the worse for wear. So now may be the best time to get a fresh roll in, ready for better weather. The Lizard Skins DSP tape is 3.2mm thick, for plenty of padding and comes with the brand’s legendary grip and in a variety of colours.

Buy now: Lizard Skins DSP bar tape for £25.49

Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 TSA bike bag – was £548.99, now £249.99

If you’re planning to take in an early season training camp in 2018, you’ll want a robust, quality bike bag to get your machine through the airport in one piece. Scicon bags are the choice of the pros and the AeroComfort means that you don’t have to unbolt too much from your bike to make it baggage handler-proof.

Buy now: Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 TSA bike bag for £249.99

SiS Go Hydro 20 tablets – was £6.99, now from £1.99

Keeping hydrated and your electrolyte levels up is important, whatever time of year you ride and particularly in the summer. Science in Sport’s Go Hydro tablets give you a complete range of electrolytes with minimal calorie content. You can get them in lemon for just £2, or in berry flavour for £3.80.

Buy now: SiS Go Hydro 20 tablets from £1.99

Lezyne Micro Colour GPS watch – was £184.99, now £104.98

Lezyne gives you a GPS on your wrist with its Micro Colour GPS watch. You get all the functionality of the brand’s smallest GPS device, including mapping and an HRM strap. It’s ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible.

Buy now: Lezyne Micro Colour GPS watch for £104.98

Topeak Joe Blow Sport II track pump – was £38.99, now £23.29

Topeak’s Joe Blow pump range boasts quality features and great durability. The Sport II is one of our favourites, with a handily placed dial, dual valve head and steel barrel and base, for years of trouble-free inflation.

Buy now: Topeak Joe Blow Sport II track pump for £23.29

Continental GP4000S II 25c tyres, pair – were £119.90, now £58.61

Perhaps the best summer tyre out there, the GP4000S II uses Conti’s top secret Black Chilli compound for great grip, low rolling resistance and longevity. It featured in our Editor’s Choice at the end of 2017. Now’s the time to get a pair in the most popular 25mm width, ready for warmer, drier weather.

Buy now: Continental GP4000S II 25c tyres, pair for £58.61

Shimano SPD-SL cleats – were £19.99, now from £8.99

Shimano SPD-SL pedals and cleats are the most popular option out there. Cleats suffer a lot of wear and tear, so it’s a good idea to replace them once the coloured ends have worn down, to keep your clipping in efficient and secure. You can save 55% on the most popular yellow option, with 6 degrees of float.

Buy now: Shimano SPD-SL cleats from £8.99

Lezyne KTV2 Drive light set – was £34.99, now £13.99

It’s a good idea to have a set of running lights for your bike, to up your visibility to other road users. The KTV Drive has been redesigned for this year, giving you up to 70 lumens front output and plenty of modes, with a built-in USB plug for easy charging.

Buy now: Lezyne KTV2 Drive light set for £13.99

LifeLine TT-01 turbo – was £99.99, now £49.99

If you are dipping your toe into indoor training, or just want a cheap warm-up device for before races, the LifeLine TT-01 turbo gives you remotely adjustable magnetic resistance in a budget package. Resistance levels go up to 800 watts, for a proper workout and you get a front wheel riser to keep the bike level.

Buy now: LifeLine TT-01 turbo for £49.99

Elite Fly Granfondo water bottle – was £5.99, now £4.18

The Fly is Elite’s newest design and won a place on our Editor’s Choice. It’s stubby, with a high flow rate cap and thin walls for easy squeezing. And best of all, at 50g it weighs just half as much as a standard bottle.

Buy now: Elite Fly Granfondo water bottle for £4.18

Muc-Off 3 brush set – was £19.99, now £11.86

Get rid of the winter grime with this three brush set from Muc-Off. It’s got everything you need to clean up your frame, wheels and drivetrain and get your bike all shiny, ready to go out and come back filthy again.

Buy now: Muc-Off 3 brush set for £11.86

Giro Cinder MIPS helmet – was £129.99, now from £49.98

The Cinder MIPS gives you Giro’s build quality and MIPS oblique impact protection in a lower priced lid. It has Giro’s Roc Loc 5 fitting system for a secure hold and is in-mould formed with a compact profile.

Buy now: Giro Cinder MIPS helmet for £49.98

Oakley Jawbreaker Tour de France sunglasses – were £195, now £94.99

Get Oakley’s legendary optical quality with Prizm tech and easy switch lenses. This Tour de France special edition is something of a bargain right now, with 50% off.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Tour de France sunglasses for £94.9

High5 Protein bar, box of 25 – was £42.25, now from £24.89

The quickest and easiest way to refuel and start the recovery process post-ride is a protein bar. With 13g of protein and 24g of carbs per bar, High5’s bars are a grat option, with a 40% discount on the banana flavour.

Buy now: High5 Protein bar, box of 25 for £24.89