Now you can ride through the Mayan jungle on Zwift

New extension unlocked for riders at level 10 and above

If you’ve ridden all the roads in Watopia on Zwift, you’ll be happy to know that the on line turbo trainer game has just released a new course extension.

If you’re at level 10 or higher or are riding with a mate who is at level 10 or above, you’ll see the Level 10 Jungle Gate in green. For anyone else it’s red and not available. Select Jungle Routes from the Drop In section and you get a new set of virtual roads to ride.

Zwift says that it’s several miles of fast, rolling terrain through a fantastical world of ancient Mexico with lush graphics and terrain both above and below ground. It includes some unpaved roads too, so it’s a good opportunity to hook up your gravel bike to the turbo for the full-on jungle experience.

The three new route options are: the Big Loop, a 26.6 mile course that climbs the Mountain, winds through the Jungle, and finishes with a trip around the Volcano; the Road to Ruins, a 18.7 mile course taking a Watopia Flat Route variant, heading to the Jungle, and ending with a loop around the Volcano; the Jungle Circuit, a 12.3 mile course for those that want to get right to the action and continuously ride or run the new Jungle course.

If you reach level 10 mid-ride, the Mayan jungle expansion will immediately become available to you too. And if Zwift has official events taking place in the Mayan jungle expansion, they’re open to riders at any level, not just those at level 10 or above.

And don’t think that all your time on the turbo is stopping you from getting on with real world cycling. Zwift is in the process of selecting a male and a female winner from its turbo contests to win pro contracts next year with Dimension Data and Canyon-SRAM respectively.

You don’t just have to be a cyclist to access the Mayan jungle expansion either: it’s open to runners who have reached level 10 too.