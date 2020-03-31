The ultimate guide to the bikes of Zwift

Without doubt Zwift is the most widely used indoor training app and part of its appeal is the level of customisation available.

Not only can you choose between a host of routes and locations, you can also tune your avatar to look (a bit) like you. And then, there’s the opportunity to ‘ride’ a vast array of pretty special bikes. But only if you can access them.

Almost all of the bikes available on Zwift can be purchased through the app’s virtual bikeshop, the Drop Shop. Fortunately you don’t have to spend your actual hard earned in order to unlock these beauties but through the spending of Zwift’s Drop currency.

Drops are easy to earn but you basically pay in sweat (hence the Drops name), simply the more you ride, the more Drops you earn. The amount of Drops you earn can also depend on the amount of climbing and effort you put into each session so hit Zwift hard and you’ll see your bank balance jump accordingly.

Now the age old dilemma of buying a solid, reliable bike and upgrading it over time or holding out and saving for your dream bike is also true within Zwift. And before you suggest that this is complete nonsense and that the equipment doesn’t matter, try riding with your mate on a blinged out TT bike when you’re on a MTB on any Zwift course – then you’ll see how much harder you have to push (yes, I do this on a regular basis – don’t ask me why!).

Each bike is rated for its weight and aerodynamics, with a score out of four – with one being the heaviest or least aerodynamic and four being the lightest and slipperiest. These have an impact on how fast you can go for a given effort or how rapid you can climb. This again might not really make a difference if you’re just using Zwift for solo training efforts but if you intend racing your bike in the virtual world – it can make all the difference.

Some bike models are available at the Drop Shop almost immediately so you can begin tweaking your setup straight away. However most of the better performing bikes need you to have gained not only certain amounts of Drops but to have also advanced through the levels in order to unlock the ability to purchase them.

Just like Drops, you advance through the levels by gaining XP (Experience Points), earned with every kilometre you ride.

So without further ado, here’s the comprehensive list of every bike manufacturer, model, ever attribute and when and how you can purchase them. Ready?

BMC

Model Price Level Req Aero Weight Type Timemachine01 781,000 24 4 1 TT SLR01 376,200 19 2 3 Standard

BMC has two bikes available including the very rapid Timemachine 01 TT specific bike

Cannondale

SuperSix EVO 816,500 36 3 4 Standard SystemSix 497,000 27 3 3 Standard Synapse 298,200 12 2 3 Standard EVO 213,000 9 2 4 Standard Caad12 184,500 2 2 2 Standard

Fan favourites Cannondale has plenty of standard road bike options including one of the fastest climbers in all of Watopia in the shape of the older EVO model.

Canyon

Speedmax 710,000 21 4 1 TT Aeroad 532,500 23 3 3 Standard Lux 461,500 10 1 1 MTB Ultimate 461,500 10 2 4 Standard Grail 355,000 23 2 3 Gravel Inflite 234,300 10 2 3 Gravel

Canyon has gone fully in on Zwift with a full quiver of machines so if you’re into your Canyon bikes you can swap between road, TT, MTB and even gravel. The Grail (along with the Cervélo Aspero is believed to be the fastest gravel bike available).

Buyer’s guide to Canyon’s road bikes

Cervélo

P5x 1,065,000 45 4 1 TT P5 710,000 15 4 1 TT S5 603,500 25 3 3 Standard S3D 468,600 13 3 2 Standard R5 461,500 24 2 4 Standard Aspero 426,000 13 3 3 Gravel

There are choices from both of Cervélo’s road going R and S ranges on Zwift as well as being able to choose a rapid TT specific bike. If you want to go even more bonkers, the triathlon spec P5X is about as Mad Max as bikes go and is the first of the million Drop bikes in the list.

Chapter2

Tere 390,500 6 2 4 Standard Rere 355,000 16 3 3 Standard

Little known New Zealand brand (at least in the UK), Chapter2 has a pretty good looking line-up. On Zwift you can choose from the lightweight climber Tere or it’s aero sibling Rere for a bike that will stand out from the crowd.

Cube

Aerium 248,500 28 4 1 TT Litening 177,500 32 2 3 Standard

German bike giants Cube bring it’s fast and light weapons to the game in the shape of the Litening, albeit the older shape version, unlocked at level 32. It also has its triathlon specific Aerium with crazy twin head tube design to deliver PB smashing speeds.

Diamondback

Andean 572,900 35 4 1 TT

If you want futuristic then look no further than Diamondback’s Andean TT bike. Almost a complete monocoque construction complete with aero extensions make it super slippery on the flat courses.

Felt

IA 1,065,000 37 4 1 TT AR 639,000 34 3 3 Standard

You have to progress some way through the levels before you can unlock Felt’s two bikes. You can choose between the aero road AR or Ironman winning IA TT specialist. The IA is also one of only four bikes that will cost you over a million Drops to buy.

Giant

Propel Advanced SL Disc 816,500 22 3 3 Standard TCR Advanced SL 305,300 8 2 3 Standard

Giant’s highly rated Propel Advanced and TCR Advanced are the only choices from a brand with a massive resume. Luckily they are both pretty decent although the Propel will cost you a pretty packet to buy at over eight hundred thousand Drops.

Liv

Langma Advanced SL 745,500 22 2 3 Standard

Apart from Specialized, Liv is the only brand here that has a women’s specific bike. Liv, for those that might not know, is Giant’s female specific brand. The Langma is a bit of an all-rounder but a very good looking one at that.

Parlee

ESX 603,500 16 3 3 Standard RZ7 511,200 28 3 3 Standard

Parlee’s aero styled road bike the ESX is represented on Zwift along with the more radical looking RZ7. Both are really good all-rounder that bring a touch of class to proceedings.

Pinarello

Bolide TT 1,065,000 42 4 1 TT Bolide 923,000 25 4 1 TT Dogma F10 710,000 39 3 3 Standard Dogma 65.1 603,500 29 3 2 Standard F8 (2) 0 0 3 3 Standard F12 958,500 29 3 3 Standard

Some of the most sought after bikes on Zwift are the Pinarello bikes. However none of them come cheap including the Bolide TT, another member of the million Drop club. You also need to ride a pretty long way to access even the standard Bolide, available only at level 25. Pinarello also sees the first of the ‘money can’t buy’ bikes in the shape of the Dogma F8. This can only be gained after completing the Tour Italy challenge.

Ribble

Endurance 390,500 7 3 3 Standard

British brand Ribble has it’s excellent Endurance machine represented on Zwift for those that want to show a little British pride.

Ridley

Helium 461,500 3 2 3 Standard

Want something Belgian to remind you of the Spring Classics that could have been? You’ll need the Helium, Ridley’s aero road machine.

Scott

Plasma 852,000 17 4 1 TT Foil 781,000 17 3 3 Standard Spark RC 418,900 17 1 1 MTB

Scott has the gamut of requirements met with it’s triptych of bikes. You can currently access the Spark RC MTB for free by signing up to the Cape Absa challenge.

Specialized

Specialized Shiv Disc 994,000 18 4 1 TT Specialized Shiv S-Works 852,000 10 4 1 TT Specialized Venge S-Works 798,800 33 3 3 Standard Specialized Roubaix S-Works 745,500 5 2 3 Standard Specialized Ruby S-Works 745,500 5 2 3 Standard Specialized Shiv 710,000 10 4 1 TT Specialized Epic S-Works 675,900 5 1 1 MTB Specialized Roubaix 461,500 5 2 3 Standard Specialized Ruby 461,500 5 2 3 Standard Specialized Venge 461,500 18 3 3 Standard Specialized Tarmac Pro 408,300 11 2 4 Standard Specialized Amira S-Works 355,000 31 2 4 Standard Specialized Amira 142,000 31 2 3 Standard Specialized Allez 127,800 4 2 2 Standard Specialized Allez Sprint 127,800 14 3 3 Standard Specialized Tarmac (1) 0 0 2 4 Standard

Without doubt Specialized has the heaviest presence in the Drop Shop and you can pretty much pick up anything from it’s road line-up. A top tip if you want to start climbing as much as possible is to purchase the Tarmac Pro at level 11 as it’s one of the best climbers in the shop and will help you unlock the ultimate bike quicker than most.

Specialized also has a Collector’s Only Tarmac that can only be unlocked by completing the Ride California challenge.

Trek

Madone 887,500 20 3 3 Standard Emonda SL 142,000 26 2 3 Standard Emonda (3) 0 0 2 4 Standard

It’s lightweight or aero from Trek. But if you want to unlock it’s best climbing Emonda you will need to complete the Climb Everest challenge and climb 8,850m.

Ventum

One 482,800 31 4 1 TT

The Ventum One is another mental looking TT bike. This time it forgoes the down tube and seat stays to create a pretty radical machine that will definitely stand out.

Zwift

Zwift Safety 3,550,000 44 2 2 Standard Zwift Aero 319,500 6 3 3 Standard Zwift Gravel 163,300 0 2 2 Gravel Zwift Steel 142,000 7 1 2 Standard Zwift Buffalo Fahrrad 9,500 40 1 1 Standard Zwift Carbon (4) 0 0 2 3 Standard Zwift Concept 1 (Tron) (5) 0 Standard Zwift Mountain (4) 0 0 3 1 MTB Zwift TT (4) 0 0 4 1 TT

Obviously Zwift has a plethora of it’s own machines to choose from and the good news is quite a few are available from the start of your Zwift experience.

There is one bike that stands out from the rest as the ‘Ultimate Zwift Bike’ and that is the Concept 1. The Concept 1, or Tron bike as it’s affectionately known, is regarded as ‘The Bike’ to have for racing and just being as rapid as possible when riding with your mates.

The Tron bike is not easy to unlock though, you’ll need to climb 50,000 metres before you can get your hands on one (without cheating).