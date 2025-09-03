Polar’s new wearable is screen-free, subscription-free and a direct competitor to Whoop

Twelve years after introducing the original Loop, the Finnish fitness wearables manufacturer Polar is re-launching its activity-tracking wristband in a reimagined form.

When the first Loop debuted in 2013, it was well before the smartwatch boom and at the height of the step-counting craze. The Loop featured a slim band with a small LED display that showed steps, calories, time and daily progress. It also tracked daily activity and sleep, delivered inactivity alerts, and could be paired with a Polar heart rate strap for more accurate workout data.

The new Loop strips away the screen while adding improved accuracy, offering a minimalist band built for 24/7 wear. It tracks activity, heart rate, sleep and overall health, positioning itself as a direct challenger to the popular Whoop band. But unlike Whoop, Oura or many of the other fitness wearables currently on the market, Polar is offering the device and its companion app subscription-free.

“Polar Loop is a one-time purchase: every feature is ready on day one. The Polar Flow companion app is also free and requires no subscriptions, with no hidden fees or subscription requirements,” the brand states proudly.

Priced at $199 USD / €179.90 / £149.50, this one-time purchase model undercuts most of its competitors.

“There’s growing demand for more discreet, screenless experiences that fit seamlessly into everyday life,” says Sander Werring, CEO at Polar. “This trend has been quietly building, and Polar is ready to meet it.”

24/7 activity and sleep tracking

(Image credit: Polar)

Built for 24/7 wear, Polar Loop was designed to “support every aspect of an active lifestyle, from everyday movement to focused training.” This means that the tracker records every active moment, be it a walk with the dog, gardening, running after the kids, or dedicated exercise and training.

All data syncs automatically to Polar Flow, the free companion app, which consolidates sleep, recovery, activity and training metrics into one user-friendly platform.

“With Polar Loop, we’re encouraging people to focus on everyday momentum—those small, consistent actions that lead to lasting change,” Werring says. “Life itself moves in loops, shaped by our daily routines and choices. By helping people recognise and improve these patterns, we’re supporting sustainable progress and healthier habits for everyone.”

At the gym or on the bike, users can choose from multiple ways to log their workouts: either let the tracker’s automatic training detection do its job or start an activity in the companion app. Consumers who are already using a Polar sports watch can track their activity using the watch and let the Loop fill in the downtime between training sessions, providing a more holistic view of health and well-being.

The Polar Flow app also offers advanced training options such as route recording, voice guidance, ready-made training targets and more.

At the end of the day, Polar’s sleep tracking monitors sleep quality and duration, with the app offering insights into rest and recovery status.

Availability

(Image credit: Polar)

The Polar Loop will be available for pre-order beginning 3 September, with shipments starting 10 September.

The unit is priced at $199 USD / €179.90 / £149.50, and comes in three colours: Greige Sand, Night Black and Brown Copper. Interchangeable wristbands will be available separately at $29.99 USD / €19.90 / £15.90.

Cycling Weekly will be getting one in for review. Check back soon to see how it compares to the previously reviewed Whoop band or Oura ring.