Trek says its new Bontrager Aeolus XXX wheels have improved aerodynamics and stability

Also a new 50mm deep Aeolus Pro 5 clincher at a lower price point

Bontrager has just launched a completely new range of Aeolus carbon wheels. Coming in three different rim depths, it claims that the Aolus XXX has a new rim profile that is lighter, more aero and with better braking performance. Bontrager says that it performs particularly well and provides additional stability in crosswinds.

The shallowest rim in the range is the Aeolus XXX 2. At 28mm deep, this is designed for climbing, although Bontrager says that it is also strong enough for cyclocross and gravel use. It weighs a claimed 1305g.

The Aeolus XXX 4 comes in at 47mm deep and Bontrager recommends this for all-round aero performance. Weight is 1400g.

Finally, the Aeolus XXX 6 is 60mm deep for extra speed, regardless of the weather conditions. Bontrager says that it weighs 1530g.

The claimed weight of all three wheelsets undercuts the published weights of Zipp and Enve equivalent wheels.

>>> Do you need carbon wheels?

All three are available in rim and disc brake versions as well as tubeless ready clincher and tubulars. There’s immediate availability of the rim braked versions and the Aeolus XXX 2 disc, while the deeper section disc brake wheelsets will be available in June. Wheelset prices are between £1899.98 and £1999.98, with front and rear wheels available separately too.

Bontrager says that it took three years to develop the new wheelsets, testing 10,000 different profiles, before selecting its best options for further analysis of their strength in relation to their weight. Its profiles are optimised for each of the different rim depths available.

>>> Best road bike wheelsets reviewed 2018

It also says that it’s looked to ensure effective wet weather braking. It compared braking against alloy rims and developed a laser etching process to produce a braking surface that it says is on a par with alloy rims, but provides better modulation and rider control.

As with many newer rims, the rim width is also increased to 21mm internal, to provide better support for wider tyres. They’re also designed to be easily set up to run tubeless.

>>> Clinchers, tubulars or tubeless: which wheel system is fastest?

Bontrager uses DT Swiss internal parts in its hubs, including the star ratchet freehub mechanism, and laces the Aeolus XXX wheels with DT Swiss Aerolite spokes. It offers a damage replacement scheme for out of warranty wheels, called the Carbon Care Loyalty programme.

>>> Why don’t the pros use tubeless tyres?

In addition to the Aeolus XXX, Bontrager has also just launched the Aeolus Pro 5. It’s a 50mm deep carbon clincher, which too is tubeless ready and, at £1200 a set, Trek says comes in at a lower price point than the competition.