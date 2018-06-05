Capture your journeys through more than just data with Xplova

The Xplova X5 Evo's unique selling point is its camera - but of course you also get all the data you'd expect from a GPS cycling computer plus detailed maps worldwide and signposts to points of interest

Promotional feature with Xplova

A solo market leader has historically dominated the GPS cycling computer – but in recent years several competitors have risen to the fore. One of those new faces on the block is Xplova, a brand which heralds from tech giant Acer and has brought us the first turn-by-turn navigator of its kind to offer a built in action camera.

The Xplova X5 Evo provides a high quality action camera which can be used manually, loop dashcam mode for commuters, or prompted to automatically record when the rider hits a pre-determined speed, power, heart rate, cadence, time, gradient, distance or segment – marked out by a “smart sign.”

Part of the route planning software, “smart signs” highlight points of interest – either signifying the start and end of a notable climb (with distance to the top an available on screen metric), descent, information centre, cafe or hostel that features on the route.

Detailed maps from around the world are free to download on the device, too – all developed using OS maps and marking the way with turn by turn prompts for users riding anywhere from Alaska to the alps.

The unmistakable highlight of the Xplova X5 Evo is its unique camera function -. However, it’s not a unit that’s lacking when it comes to cycling specific data.

The unit displays all of the information you’d expect: speed, cadence, heart rate, power, time, distance, altitude, gradient and Di2 information when used with the relevant monitors. Unlike other brands, it’s chosen to provide the metrics in a graphical, full colour dashboard designed to make digesting information quick and easy.

As well as offering feedback on your ride and collecting data, Xplova has worked with professional cycling coaches to create goal specific training plans as well as testing functions such as FTP tests. Training guidance is displayed in blue, with feedback following intervals offered in red.

Uploading sessions is easy – Xplova has developed a selection of partnering apps which are connected by wifi and the device will also pair with any Ant+ sensors.

See the Xplova in action

There’s the Xplova Connect app which allows for automatic uploads to third parties like Strava and Training Peaks, as well as enabling users to access training plans and map routes from their phones.

The Xplova Video app makes editing footage, adding music and data overlays plus uploading to social media simple – and both platforms are free to download for Android and IOS users.

In numbers, the Xplova X5 Evo promises 8GB of memory, measures in at 110mm x 62mm x 23mm and tips the scales at 120g. The maximum life for the rechargeable battery is twelve hours and the IPX7 water rating means it can be submerged to one metre under water for thirty minutes.

If you’re looking for a new GPS device for this season then the many unique features of the Xplova X5 Evo makes it one for your consideration list.